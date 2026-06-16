Faculty Introduces the Frontier Life Sciences Developer Studio, Giving Clinical Trial Teams a Faster Path to Simulation-Driven Decision Intelligence

The latest release for Faculty Frontier™ introduces an enhanced development environment for life sciences decision engineers to build, validate, and deploy Computational Twins with greater speed and confidence.

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, the developer of the Decision Intelligence platform Faculty Frontier™, today announced the launch of the Frontier Life Sciences Developer Studio - a purpose-built environment with the latest tooling to configure a Computational Twin (CT) for clinical trial simulation. For life sciences organisations, this release empowers technical teams to rapidly iterate and expand Frontier deployments - connecting decisions across the trial lifecycle to deliver better medicines to patients, faster.

"Working closely with our life sciences customers, we've seen firsthand how Decision Intelligence is reshaping what's possible in clinical trial performance," said Andy Brookes, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Faculty. "The Frontier Life Sciences Developer Studio is the next step in that journey, giving clinical trial teams the latest environment they need to develop and iterate a Computational Twin - Frontier's proprietary composite AI framework for simulating and optimising complex decisions at scale."

Life sciences organisations are coordinating increasingly complex trial programmes across sites, geographies, and therapeutic areas - yet development functions continue to rely on siloed tools, inconsistent assumptions, and manual processes. The cost of this fragmentation is that trial design cycles can take months, contributing to persistent recruitment bottlenecks, and limited visibility for timely intervention.

By integrating data, models, and operational workflows into a unified simulation layer, leading pharma organisations are using Frontier to compress planning cycles from weeks to minutes, run better, faster trials with fewer amendments, and optimise portfolio outcomes against key KPIs. As Decision Intelligence scales across R&D, the speed at which teams can expand simulation-led capabilities is becoming a critical competitive advantage. The Frontier Life Sciences Developer Studio is designed to meet this need.

A Purpose-Built Environment to Configure Clinical Trial Simulation

The Life Sciences Developer Studio compresses the time and team size required to encode clinical trial decision-making in software. Teams can rapidly run, test, and validate CT development work to confirm clinical trial simulations run correctly, and reconcile with real-world data.

The Studio also simplifies how teams build and publish new decision applications, integrate with existing clinical development systems, and incorporate new or retrained models as trial data evolves.

AI Agents for Validation and Debugging

Embedded AI agents actively support CT development by diagnosing bugs, triangulating discrepancies across data streams, and suggesting fixes in real time.

In the clinical trial context - where data streams span CTMS exports, patient enrolment events, and site activation logs - automated triangulation significantly reduces debugging time, and increases confidence before changes reach production.

What This Means for Life Sciences Teams

For the decision engineers and scientists at the heart of Frontier deployments, the Developer Studio delivers:

A faster path from CT development to real-world clinical trial optimisation

Confidence in simulation outputs, with reduced debugging and validation overhead

Seamless integration with existing clinical systems, data infrastructure, and models

A scalable foundation to build and publish new decision applications - extending Decision Intelligence capabilities across programmes, functions, and geographies

Availability

The Life Sciences Developer Studio is available to all Frontier life sciences customers and partners. To explore how your team can begin with the Studio, speak to your Frontier solutions engineer. New to Frontier? Visit faculty.ai/frontier to learn how organisations are using Decision Intelligence to transform performance and scale AI across the enterprise.

About Faculty

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe's longest standing applied AI companies. Our suite of AI products spans everything organisations need to access frontier AI and get it into the hands of their frontline teams to support their most important work. Faculty is also the developer of Faculty Frontier™, a Decision Intelligence Platform used by some of the world's most trusted brands to transform decision-making at scale.

Widely recognised as a leader in AI safety, we work for the world's leading AI labs, such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, to ensure their latest models are safe, human-led and explainable. Our PhD-heavy team of deep AI experts has delivered hundreds of real-world AI products to improve critical public services and drive sustained economic returns across every sector of the economy. Headquartered in London, Faculty remains founder-led following its acquisition by Accenture in 2026.

SOURCE Faculty