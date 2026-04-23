Faculty Launches Frontier Plug-in Marketplace, Accelerating How Organisations Build and Scale Decision Intelligence

Frontier's latest release equips technical teams with modular plug-ins - expanding platform capabilities and strengthening integration with existing enterprise tools.

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, the developer of the Decision Intelligence platform, Faculty Frontier™, today announced the launch of the Frontier Plug-in Marketplace, a new capability that extends the Frontier platform with a curated, open ecosystem of modular plug-ins. Available to all Frontier customers, the marketplace enables teams to discover, adopt, and contribute plug-ins directly within existing deployments, with no refactoring required.

"In the AI era, the organisations that will win are those that improve decision-making at scale," said Andy Brookes, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Faculty. "The Frontier Plug-in Marketplace is how we ensure that advantage compounds - enabling teams to reuse proven capabilities, share innovations, and apply them safely and consistently across the organisation."

Scaling AI across the enterprise remains one of the most complex challenges facing organisations today. As AI programmes expand beyond initial deployments, teams struggle to maintain consistency, move at pace, and maximise the value of their technology investments. Without a standardised way to share and reuse proven capabilities, ROI slows and the gap between AI ambition and enterprise reality widens. The launch of the Plug-in Marketplace within Faculty Frontier™ directly addresses this challenge.

A Curated Library of Modular Capabilities

The Plug-in Marketplace gives teams access to a curated library of modular capabilities - spanning data ingestion, MLOps pipelines, decision management, validation tooling, and more - all accessible directly within their existing Frontier environment.

An Open Ecosystem, Built to Scale

The marketplace is designed to grow with the organisations using Frontier. Beyond consuming what's available, technical teams can build and share their own plug-ins - retaining full control of what they contribute.

Every plug-in is reviewed and versioned by Faculty, giving teams the confidence to adopt quickly, upgrade on their own terms, and focus on what matters: improving the decisions that drive enterprise performance, rather than managing infrastructure.

What This Means for Technical Teams

For the data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, and decision engineers at the heart of Frontier deployments, the marketplace delivers an immediate and tangible shift in how work gets done:

Proven, reusable capabilities adopted in minutes, not days

No need to rebuild what others have already solved

A consistent, maintained foundation across every Frontier deployment

Ability to build, share, and contribute capabilities back to the wider Frontier community

A clear upgrade path as new capabilities are added

Availability

The Frontier Plug-in Marketplace is available to all Frontier customers. To explore how your team can begin with the marketplace, speak to your Frontier solutions engineer. New to Frontier? Visit faculty.ai/frontier to learn how organisations are using Decision Intelligence to transform performance and scale AI across the enterprise.

About Faculty

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe's longest standing applied AI companies. Our suite of AI products spans everything organisations need to access frontier AI and get it into the hands of their frontline teams to support their most important work. Faculty is also the developer of Faculty Frontier™, a Decision Intelligence Platform used by some of the world's most trusted brands to transform decision-making at scale.

Widely recognised as a leader in AI safety, we work for the world's leading AI labs, such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, to ensure their latest models are safe, human-led and explainable. Our PhD-heavy team of deep AI experts has delivered hundreds of real-world AI products to improve critical public services and drive sustained economic returns across every sector of the economy. Headquartered in London, Faculty remains founder-led following its acquisition by Accenture in 2026.

SOURCE Faculty