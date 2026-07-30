Fairground Entertainment Launches Industry's First AI-Only FAST Channel

Pioneering Talent Kelly Boesch, Phantom X Studio Co-Founders Kavan the Kid, Mike J Mitch and S.A.V, as well as Ryan Phillips Headline Fairground AI Creator TV, Debuting Across 5+ Connected TV and FAST Platforms this August.

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairground Entertainment, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered, creator-centric entertainment platform, today announced the launch of Fairground AI Creator TV, the first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel dedicated exclusively to AI-generated content. The channel will debut across more than five connected TV and FAST channel platforms in August 2026, marking a landmark moment in the distribution of AI Cinema — a groundbreaking new form of storytelling that merges cinematic production values with the creative possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Fairground AI Creator TV will feature dedicated programming from some of the most celebrated names in the AI creator and visual art space, including Kelly Boesch, Phantom X Studio Co-Founders Kavan the Kid, Mike J Mitch and S.A.V, as well as Ryan Phillips, alongside a growing roster of innovative creators and over 40 AI content studios including Wonder Studios, Massive Studios, Machine Cinema's accelerator program and more.

The channel represents a first-of-its-kind distribution model for AI-native content, giving independent creators direct access to the massive audiences watching connected TVs and FAST platforms every day.

"Fairground AI Creator TV is a genuinely groundbreaking moment for this medium," said Colin Petrie-Norris, Founder and CEO of Fairground Entertainment. "We are bringing AI Cinema to entirely new audiences, people who have never encountered this art form before, and we're doing it at scale across the connected TV ecosystem."

THE CREATORS AND STUDIOS OF FAIRGROUND AI CREATOR TV

Kelly Boesch

Kelly Boesch is a Los Angeles-based AI visual artist, innovator and TED speaker whose work sits at the intersection of cinematic storytelling, generative art, and original music. Drawing on nearly two decades of design expertise, including a prominent career at IMAX. In April 2026, she delivered a TED Talk in Vancouver titled "Art, Music, AI and The Joy of Creativity", placing her at the forefront of the global conversation around AI as a legitimate creative medium. Her content has resulted in over 4 million followers and 500 million social views across Instagram, TikTok, MetaAI, Facebook, with over 100 million streams across digital music services.

Phantom X Studio

Kavan the Kid, Mike J Mitch, and S.A.V lead Phantom X, a studio that combines advanced AI filmmaking with traditional storytelling craft to create cinematic content at the highest production standards. The studio currently has five commissioned original series generating tens of millions of views monthly: the Magnific Original series The Chronicles of Bone (Kavan the Kid), and the Made in InVideo Agent One series Exile Protocol (S.A.V), The Sage (Mike J Mitch), Red Rainbow (Aze Alter), and Metamorphosis (Rafa the Artist). Their work has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, the Los Angeles Times, and Forbes.

Ryan Phillips

Ryan Phillips is a BAFTA-nominated filmmaker and former BBC lead director, who is the founder of Uncanny Harry Productions. Leveraging over two decades of broadcast experience to bridge classical TV standards with cutting-edge AI workflows, Phillips was named an "AI rockstar" by IndieWire and featured in Forbes. Phillips currently collaborates with global studios and tech leaders to shape the future of high-end generative cinema.

Wonder Studios

Wonder Studios is an award-winning creative studio, fluent in live action, animation, and hybrid production, and backed by a deep bench of industry insiders including executives from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, ElevenLabs, and Activision Blizzard. Its Originals have been made with Emmy, BAFTA, and Grammy-recognized filmmakers, including the anthology series "Beyond the Loop," billed as the first of its kind from an AI-native studio, and an AI music video for Lewis Capaldi's "Something in the Heavens".

Massive Studios

Massive Studios is a production and production-services company built around generative AI, creating films, series, video games, trailers, animation, and commercials through AI, traditional, and hybrid workflows. Widely regarded as one of Hollywood's first AI-native studios, it was co-founded by Sundance- and Cannes-winning filmmaker Reza Sixo Safai alongside Alex Patrascu, Mike Ewing, and partner Scott Holmes, and has been described by Forbes as "a creative shop with deep expertise in generative AI," with a commitment to ethical AI and IP protection.

Machine Cinema

Machine Cinema is media covering AI creative culture, and an ecosystem and platform for AI creatives with presence in over 30 countries, including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and across Europe. Built in partnership with Google, OpenAI, Bytedance, Runway, and Luma, Machine Cinema connects a global community of 20,000+ creators with the tools, resources, and industry relationships they need to thrive. Its accelerator program takes the best of this network and helps produce, distribute, and finance the next generation of AI artists and filmmakers, with distribution powered by Fairground.

Fairground AI Creator TV will be available at launch across more than five connected TV and FAST platforms, which will all be mentioned in August. For more information, visit https://fairground.tv.

ABOUT FAIRGROUND ENTERTAINMENT

Fairground Entertainment is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered, creator-centric entertainment platform focused on innovative content development and distribution. Founded in 2025 by streaming pioneer Colin Petrie-Norris, founder of FAST platform Xumo, Fairground is building the future of television through advanced AI capabilities combined with premium, specialized programming and formats developed by a global creator community. Fairground has raised $4 million to date, led by Viant Technology. To learn more, visit https://fairground.tv.

SOURCE Fairground Entertainment