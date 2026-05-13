Fairground Entertainment Solves Streaming's "Scroll Fatigue" with Carousel: A New AI-Driven Content Format

In Partnership with Love TV Channels, Carousel-Powered Programming Delivers 148% Surge in Viewer Engagement

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairground Entertainment today announced the wide-market launch of Carousel, a first-of-its-kind AI content platform designed to transform streaming libraries into high-engagement, broadcast-ready entertainment. By automating the production of tailored "Discovery Shows," Carousel lowers subscriber churn and helps solve one of the industry's most persistent problems: the 12-minute 'decision paralysis' - the amount of time it takes to choose what to watch.

Carousel's commercial viability is anchored by a landmark partnership with Love TV Channels, a leader in European FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) distribution that distributes content across Samsung TV+, Titan OS, Amazon and others. Due to the success of the co-produced Carousel programming, Love TV Channels has transitioned to a long-term strategic partnership, citing unprecedented growth in viewer retention.

A Powerful Case Study: "Check Them Out"

The cornerstone of the partnership is "Check Them Out," a jointly produced show that acts as a localized concierge for Love TV Channels' diverse European audience. The program airs on Trailers, the TV channel focused on the latest in entertainment, where it has become the flagship title. The show features a countdown of the newest premieres on streaming platforms, narrated by an AI host.

Performance: Between September and April 2026, average viewer engagement skyrocketed by 148% . The AI-hosted format drove a significant increase in total platform watch time, proving that viewers don't just want algorithms, they want curated, hosted recommendations.

Between September and April 2026, average viewer engagement skyrocketed by . The AI-hosted format drove a significant increase in total platform watch time, proving that viewers don't just want algorithms, they want curated, hosted recommendations. Production Speed & Flexibility Leveraging Carousel, Love TV Channels worked closely with Fairground to create a custom format with several custom sets, avatars with multilingual support in a fraction of the time it took to produce the show with traditional methods.

Leveraging Carousel, Love TV Channels worked closely with Fairground to create a custom format with several custom sets, avatars with multilingual support in a fraction of the time it took to produce the show with traditional methods. Cost Efficiency: Carousel produced these high-fidelity shows at a fraction of the cost of traditional studio production.

"Our partnership with Fairground has produced something genuinely new—a show that helps viewers find content they love and then actually stay to watch it," said Teresa López, Co-founder & CEO of Love TV Channels. "The results have exceeded our expectations, turning discovery from a chore into a core part of our entertainment offering."

The Carousel Content Suite: Leveraging AI to transform multi-format media into Must-Watch TV

Carousel doesn't just recommend content; it creates it. The platform uses proprietary AI to generate fully branded, avatar-hosted television shows configured to a platform's specific tone and identity. The launch suite includes:

Highlights: Fast-paced weekly roundups of trending titles designed for social-style "snackable" discovery.

Fast-paced weekly roundups of trending titles designed for social-style "snackable" discovery. Countdowns: Themed "Top 10" and "Best Of" episodes (e.g., Best of Lifestyle , Action Highlights ) proven to drive deep catalog exploration.

Themed "Top 10" and "Best Of" episodes (e.g., , ) proven to drive deep catalog exploration. Premier Features: Showcases for premium content with native upsell mechanics, converting FAST viewers into paid subscribers during moments of high intent.

Showcases for premium content with native upsell mechanics, converting FAST viewers into paid subscribers during moments of high intent. Monetization-Ready: Every format supports dynamic ad units and sponsor integrations, turning the discovery process into a revenue generator.

"Streaming platforms are sitting on goldmines of content that viewers simply can't find," said Colin Petrie-Norris, Founder & CEO of Fairground Entertainment. "Carousel turns that data into broadcast-quality entertainment that works for the viewer and the bottom line. Love TV Channels is the blueprint for how we will redefine the TV guide for the AI era."

Carousel is available now for streaming platforms, OEMs, and content brands in 90-second, 12-minute, and 22-minute formats. To see the technology in action, visit https://fairground.tv/carousel

ABOUT LOVE TV CHANNELS Love TV Channels is a Barcelona-based network producing premium thematic FAST channels (Entertainment, Travel, News, Nature, Crime) across Western Europe. Supported by the EU MEDIA programme, they are pioneers in the European CTV landscape. lovetvchannels.com

ABOUT FAIRGROUND ENTERTAINMENT Founded by Xumo creator Colin Petrie-Norris, Fairground Entertainment is the world's first AI-powered personalized television network. Fairground's Carousel platform turns media and metadata into broadcast-quality programming tuned to the viewer, the platform, and the objective. fairground.tv

SOURCE Fairground Entertainment