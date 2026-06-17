FairSquare Appoints Walt Levengood as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven SMB lending operator to lead revenue strategy across the FairSquare portfolio as the company enters its next phase of growth

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FairSquare, a leading technology-enabled provider of financing solutions for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Walt Levengood as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Levengood will lead enterprise revenue strategy across the FairSquare portfolio, overseeing growth initiatives spanning direct, partner, and broker distribution channels.

Levengood most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of SmallBusinessLoans.com, a FairSquare portfolio company, where he helped lead the company's evolution into a technology-enabled SMB financing platform focused on embedded lending, strategic partnerships, and long-term customer engagement. Since joining the organization in 2024, he has played a key role in advancing the company's platform strategy, lender ecosystem, portal initiatives, and revenue operations.

With more than 25 years of experience across fintech, payments, embedded finance, and small-business lending, Levengood has held leadership roles focused on scaling revenue, expanding partnerships, and building technology-driven financial solutions for SMBs. Before joining FairSquare, he held executive leadership positions at Nav Technologies and The Bancorp Bank.

The appointment comes as FairSquare continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financing partner for small businesses nationwide. As CRO, Levengood will focus on accelerating sustainable growth, expanding strategic partnerships, and driving greater alignment across the company's go-to-market efforts.

"Walt understands both the operational and strategic side of SMB finance at a very high level," said Franck Fatras, President of FairSquare. "He brings deep industry expertise, strong execution discipline, and a clear vision for how technology, partnerships, and distribution can work together to better serve small businesses. As we continue expanding the FairSquare platform, Walt is the right leader to help drive our next phase of growth."

Levengood's experience across lending, payments, embedded finance, and revenue operations aligns closely with FairSquare's long-term strategy of expanding access to capital for small businesses through a portfolio of trusted financing brands. In his new role, he will focus on driving growth across the company's direct, partner, and broker channels while helping strengthen collaboration and execution across the broader organization.

Since 1999, FairSquare's portfolio companies have provided more than $7 billion in funding to over 120,000 small businesses nationwide, helping entrepreneurs access the capital they need to invest, grow, and navigate changing market conditions. Levengood's appointment reflects the company's continued investment in leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth across its portfolio.

About FairSquare

FairSquare is a fintech holding company built for the small and medium-sized businesses that traditional lenders too often overlook. Shaped by decades of experience in small business finance and leadership rooted in real SMB experience, FairSquare exists to help owners solve urgent challenges such as cash flow gaps, equipment needs, and growth financing. Through a family of brands that includes National Funding, NF XPRS, and SmallBusinessLoans.com, the company provides working capital, equipment financing, sales-based funding, and digital marketplace solutions designed around speed, fit, and trust. FairSquare's mission is not simply to fund businesses but to help small business owners move forward with confidence.

SOURCE FairSquare