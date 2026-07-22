FairSquare Named One of CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026

Recognition highlights FairSquare's role in expanding access to financing for small businesses through a technology-enabled portfolio of brands

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FairSquare today announced it has been named one of CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026. The recognition places FairSquare among a select group of fintech companies identified through research evaluating more than 2,000 eligible companies using publicly available data points and open online applications.

"This recognition reflects the work our team has done to build financing solutions around the real needs of small business owners," said Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of FairSquare. "At FairSquare, we are focused on making access to financing faster, simpler, and more aligned with the realities entrepreneurs face every day."

FairSquare is a fintech holding company built for the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that traditional lenders too often overlook. Through a family of brands that includes National Funding and SmallBusinessLoans, the company provides working capital, equipment financing, and a digital marketplace that matches SMBs with funding and service solutions. Since 1999, FairSquare's portfolio companies have provided more than $7 billion in funding to over 120,000 small businesses nationwide.

The CNBC and Statista ranking recognizes companies across major fintech segments, including payments, neobanking, alternative financing, wealth technology, digital assets, enterprise fintech, insurtech, and regtech. For FairSquare, the honor reflects the company's continued momentum in delivering technology-enabled financing solutions tailored to the needs of SMBs.

About FairSquare:

FairSquare is the parent company behind a growing family of small-business finance brands, including National Funding and SmallBusinessLoans. The company was founded on a straightforward premise: small business owners deserve a financing partner that understands their business and can fund them quickly. Across its brand family, FairSquare offers working capital and equipment financing through National Funding, while SmallBusinessLoans matches owners to the right financing options through its digital marketplace. Together, FairSquare's brands have funded more than $7 billion to over 120,000 small businesses nationwide since 1999.

SOURCE FairSquare