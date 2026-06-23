Faith-Based Company from Arkansas Chosen for America 250 Story

Forty years. One founder. One faith. One American story.

BERRYVILLE, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vic Kennett, Founder and CEO of Kerusso, was recently invited to participate in Our American Story, a national storytelling initiative connected with America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

Our American Story is designed to capture personal stories from people across the United States, creating a living portrait of America through individual voices. Participants take part in a guided interview reflecting on life, community, service, civic values, and hopes for the future.

Vic Kennett, Founder and CEO of Kerusso, shares his story with Our American Story, a national storytelling initiative connected with America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Kennett had the opportunity to share part of his own story, including the founding and growth of Kerusso, the faith-based apparel and gift company headquartered in Berryville. Kerusso, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, employs nearly 100 people and has grown from a small local business into a nationally recognized lifestyle brand.

During the interview, Kennett also shared about the people of Kerusso and the Berryville community.

"It was an honor to be invited to participate," Kennett said. "Kerusso's story has always been rooted in faith, hard work, and the wonderful people who have helped build this company. I was grateful for the chance to talk about our team, our town, and the role they have played in our journey."

As part of the initiative, interviews will become part of the Our American Story archive. Selected recordings will be preserved at the Library of Congress.

The project is intended to help document America's civic life, innovation, communities, and personal stories during this historic moment leading up to the nation's 250th anniversary.

About Kerusso®

Founded in 1987, Kerusso is a leading producer of Christian lifestyle products, offering apparel, accessories, and gifts that boldly share the message of Jesus. Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas, Kerusso continues to inspire believers around the world to "Change Your Shirt. Change the World! ®" Media Kit located here: https://b2b.kerusso.com/press

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kerusso Activewear, Inc.