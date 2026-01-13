Kerusso® Donates $400K+ in 2025 Amid Faith Market Growth

Leading Christian apparel and gift brand reports major giving milestone as demand for Christ-inspired products surges.

BERRYVILLE, Ark., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerusso Activewear capped 2025 with over $400,000 in charitable contributions and humanitarian outreach, reinforcing its mission to combine faith-based messaging with tangible support for people in need.

Kerusso employees prepare donations for Operation Christmas Child, one of several ministry partners supported through the company’s annual giving initiatives.

The milestone comes amid a broader cultural shift toward Christian and faith-centered living. Recent data shows searches for Christian clothing have increased by more than 40%, Bible sales have surged over 40% since 2022, and downloads of religion and spirituality apps are up nearly 80% since 2019. Meanwhile, contemporary Christian music streaming has climbed by 50%, highlighting deeper engagement across faith-based content platforms.

Throughout the year, Kerusso directed donations to a range of nonprofit and global aid organizations, including Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, World Vision, Water For Good, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and several community-based initiatives. The company also distributed more than 25,000 T-shirts to shelters, disaster-relief programs, and outreach campaigns across the country.

"Every shirt we sell supports someone in need — our customers make that possible," said Vic Kennett, Founder and CEO of Kerusso. "It's deeply encouraging to see faith-driven messages paired with practical generosity around the world."

Kerusso Activewear is headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas, and operates nationally through direct-to-consumer and retail partnerships

