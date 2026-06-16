Family Care Center Opens Smyrna Behavioral Health Clinic

SMYRNA, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center opened a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in Smyrna, expanding its presence in Tennessee. The clinic addresses the growing demand for mental health care in the region and brings multiple services together under one roof.

Patients at the Smyrna clinic can now access therapy, psychiatry, medication management, and advanced treatments such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in an integrated setting, making care more seamless and easier to navigate.

Why the Family Care Center Smyrna Clinic matters

Tennessee continues to face significant gaps in access to behavioral health services, ranking 42nd in Mental Health America's State of Mental Health in America report. Many residents must depend on separate providers for therapy, psychiatry, medication management, or TMS. This fragmented approach often leads to long wait times and treatment delays.

The new Smyrna clinic from Family Care Center helps close these gaps by offering all services in one place. This makes it easier for patients to get timely and coordinated care.

A connected care experience that results in better outcomes

Family Care Center's approach brings care teams together, giving patients a more connected and effective experience that leads to better results.

How it works

Multidisciplinary care teams: Therapists, psychiatrists, and specialists collaborate regularly, sharing insights and adjusting treatment plans in real time to align with each patient's progress.

Therapists, psychiatrists, and specialists collaborate regularly, sharing insights and adjusting treatment plans in real time to align with each patient's progress. Coordinated treatment plans : Patients get one care plan that brings together therapy, medication management, TMS, and other needed services.

: Patients get one care plan that brings together therapy, medication management, TMS, and other needed services. Continuity across the care journey : From the first assessment to ongoing treatment, patients get steady communication and support, which helps prevent gaps and delays.

: From the first assessment to ongoing treatment, patients get steady communication and support, which helps prevent gaps and delays. Services for all ages: Children, teens, adults, and seniors all get care that fits their stage of life.

Why it matters

Faster access to care : Integrated teams streamline referrals and help reduce wait times.

: Integrated teams streamline referrals and help reduce wait times. Better clinical outcomes: Collaborative care allows for real-time adjustments, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. More than 8 in 10 Family Care Center patients see meaningful improvement in depression and anxiety, rising to 90%+ with integrated therapy, medication, and TMS care. These results are far greater than the national average of 52%.

Collaborative care allows for real-time adjustments, helping patients achieve meaningful progress. More than 8 in 10 Family Care Center patients see meaningful improvement in depression and anxiety, rising to 90%+ with integrated therapy, medication, and TMS care. These results are far greater than the national average of 52%. A simpler patient experience: Getting all services in one place takes away the stress of dealing with several providers.

Getting all services in one place takes away the stress of dealing with several providers. Personalized care: Evidence-based treatments are tailored to each patient's needs, goals, and medical history.

"Mental health challenges affect every part of a person's life, including their relationships, work, physical health, and sense of well-being," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Family Care Center. "By opening our Smyrna clinic, we are investing in this community and creating more opportunities for individuals and families to access care earlier, find hope sooner, and build the skills they need to thrive."

In-network behavioral health services available now

The Smyrna clinic is in-network with all major insurance plans, with more than 98% of patient care covered by insurance.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about services at the Smyrna clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center