Family Care Center Opens North Peoria Behavioral Health Clinic

PEORIA, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center has opened a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in North Peoria, expanding integrated mental health services in one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities. The clinic improves access to in-network care in the West Valley and is the organization's seventh location in Arizona.

The importance of the Family Care Center North Peoria clinic

Across the country, more patients are turning to emergency departments because they cannot get timely outpatient behavioral health care. When therapy, psychiatry, and other treatments are managed by separate providers, it often leads to longer wait times, delays in care, and poor communication.

The North Peoria clinic helps solve these problems by offering comprehensive behavioral health services in one place. This makes it easier for patients to get the care they need before a crisis happens.

Family Care Center North Peoria services include:

Therapy : Individual counseling for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, and related concerns.





: Individual counseling for children, teens, and adults experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, life transitions, and related concerns. Psychiatry : Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and medication management.





: Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and medication management. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS): FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for depression and other conditions.





FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for depression and other conditions. Mental health Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Higher levels of care are provided through nearby Arizona clinics in small group settings that support healing and resilience.





Higher levels of care are provided through nearby Arizona clinics in small group settings that support healing and resilience. Educational Testing: Psychoeducational evaluations are available at nearby locations for learning disabilities, ADHD, and other cognitive or developmental concerns.

A coordinated approach to mental health care

Family Care Center clinicians meet regularly to review patient progress, create treatment plans, and adjust care as needs change. Working as a team helps close gaps in care and improves communication between providers.

As a result, more than 8 in 10 Family Care Center patients report meaningful improvement in symptoms of depression and anxiety, with outcomes exceeding 90% for patients receiving a combination of therapy, medication management, and TMS.

"Our North Peoria clinic reflects our commitment to making high-quality mental health care easier to access," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Family Care Center. "By bringing therapy, psychiatry, TMS, and other specialized behavioral health services together, we can create personalized treatment plans, remove barriers to care, and help more patients achieve meaningful, lasting improvement."

In-network behavioral health services available now

The North Peoria clinic is in-network with all major insurance plans, with more than 98% of patient care covered by insurance.

To make an appointment or learn more about services at the North Peoria clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in their field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center