Family Office-Backed Manor Park Ventures and Brook Farm Group Break Ground on 336-Unit Community in Booming Savannah Market

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manor Park Ventures (MPV), a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm backed by proprietary family capital, and Brook Farm Group (BFG), a seasoned multifamily investment and development platform, today announced the launch of 675 Morgan — a 336-unit, Class A garden-style multifamily community located at 675 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd in Savannah, Georgia.

Manor Park Ventures | Brook Farm Group 675 Morgan will feature 336 thoughtfully designed apartments across one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts.

The project sits on a fully entitled 27-acre site within the Highlands PUD and represents the only multifamily-designated parcel in the development — underscoring the scarcity value of the opportunity. MPV funded more than $10 million in pre-development capital exclusively through proprietary family capital, completing all entitlements, architectural approvals, civil engineering, and due diligence prior to breaking ground.

"This project represents years of disciplined work and meaningful capital commitment," said Marc Weil, Managing Partner of Manor Park Ventures. "We are proud to bring an institutional-quality community to one of the Southeast's most dynamic and fast-growing markets alongside the talented team at Brook Farm Group."

"Savannah is exactly the kind of market where patient, well-capitalized sponsors can win — strong job growth, constrained supply, and a clear runway for long-term value creation," said Eric Hade, CEO of Brook Farm Group. "675 Morgan is the type of project our platform was built for, and we're excited to partner with Manor Park Ventures to deliver it."

675 Morgan will offer residents a resort-style amenity package including a swimming pool, fitness center, community clubhouse, dog park, pickleball court, EV charging stations, coworking space, and 24/7 security. Unit interiors will feature gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, hardwood flooring, smart home technology, and in-unit washer/dryers.

Savannah continues to emerge as one of the Southeast's most compelling residential markets, driven by major employment anchors including the Hyundai Metaplant ($5.5 billion EV facility projected to generate 40,000+ jobs by 2030), Gulfstream Aerospace, the Port of Savannah — the second-largest container port on the U.S. East Coast — and a growing Amazon and industrial presence. Approximately 17,900 jobs have been announced in the Savannah MSA over the past 12 months alone.

Construction is being led by Summit Contracting Group, the #1 ranked multifamily general contractor in the nation (NMHC), with an anticipated completion in Q2 2028 and stabilized occupancy targeted for Q1 2029.

About Manor Park Ventures Manor Park Ventures is a real estate investment and development firm focused on multifamily opportunities across high-growth markets in the Southeastern United States. Backed by family capital, MPV has developed more than 2,000 multifamily units and executed over $200 million in transactions. For more information, visit manorparkventures.com or contact [email protected].

About Brook Farm Group Brook Farm Group is a full-service real estate investment and development firm focused on residential properties in path-of-growth and lifestyle markets throughout the Sunbelt and Mountain states. With more than a half-century of combined experience across 40,000+ apartment homes and over $10 billion in capitalized transaction value, BFG combines institutional discipline with boots-on-the-ground operational expertise.

Media Contact:

Johanna Greystone

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SOURCE Manor Park Ventures