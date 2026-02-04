Manor Park Ventures Announces New Headquarters at Switch2 Ten in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manor Park Ventures, a family-backed real estate investment and development firm, today announced the opening of its new headquarters at Switch2 Ten, the newly redeveloped former NYNEX building located at 10 County Center Road in White Plains, New York.

The relocation marks an important milestone for the firm as it continues to expand its development platform and strengthen its presence throughout the Northeast. The new headquarters provides Manor Park Ventures with a modern, flexible environment designed to support collaboration, strategic growth, and long-term operations.

"Our move to Switch2 Ten reflects the evolution of Manor Park Ventures and the direction we are heading," said Marc Weil, President of Manor Park Ventures. "As our portfolio and partnerships continue to grow, it is important to establish a headquarters that matches the scale, professionalism, and ambition of our firm."

The firm's new office features a thoughtfully designed layout with dedicated collaboration areas. Its central White Plains location offers convenient access to Westchester County Airport, regional rail service, key institutional partners, and major transportation corridors.

"This new space allows us to better support our partners, investors, advisors, and development teams while continuing to build a platform designed for durability and long-term growth," added Weil.

Manor Park Ventures is actively advancing a pipeline of multifamily and mixed-use developments across high-growth markets in the Northeast and Southeast United States, including Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama. Supported by family capital and a disciplined, principal-driven investment approach, the firm also evaluates select investments beyond real estate, including technology and specialty operating businesses.

Manor Park Ventures is a family-backed real estate investment and development firm focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of strategic real estate assets. Concentrating on opportunistic multifamily development projects throughout the Northeast and Southeast United States, the firm partners with developers and family offices that share a long-term investment philosophy and commitment to value creation.

