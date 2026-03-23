Fanfix Celebrates Five Years of Empowering Creators, Surpassing $250 Million in Total Payouts

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanfix, the leading brand-safe creator monetization platform, is proud to announce a major milestone celebrating its fifth anniversary this March. Since it launched in 2021, Fanfix has redefined the creator space with now more than 6.3 million users utilizing the platform's clean, non-explicit, subscription-based model.

Fanfix

Over the last five years, Fanfix has redefined the creator platform space proving real value and revenue success by hitting a $250 million creator payout and anticipating hitting $300 million in the following months. This success and growth comes with an interactive fanbase where the platform has seen a 2 million percent increase in comments since 2021. As Fanfix scales, it continues to create significant wealth for its community with 38 creators already having earned more than $1 million on the platform.

Dylan Harari, Co-CEO of Fanfix, states, "When I joined Fanfix, it was a team of four and about ten creators on the platform. Over the past five years, we've paid out over $250 million, but what stands out are the creators behind that number. People who've been able to go all in, leave their 9-to-5 jobs, support their families, and completely change their path. Today, thousands of creators are earning on Fanfix, and we're focused on continuing to expand into more categories so even more creators, artists, and businesses can build something real."

Alternatively, to other monetization platforms, Fanfix offers a safe-for-work environment where Gen Z creators can push out exclusive content including BTS footage and vlogs while building their tight-knit community of loyal followers. The diversity of the creators ranges from actors and musicians to reality TV Stars, athletes and more. In the recent years Fanfix has had remarkable sign ons talent including Chanel West Coast, Grant Ellis, Sara Choi, Sebastian Melrose and more with an exciting upcoming lineup slated for the remainder of 2026.

Kelly Strader, VP of Creator Experience states, "Having been with Fanfix since the early days, it's been incredible to watch the platform grow from a new name in the creator economy to a recognized leader in the space. It's been rewarding to contribute alongside the team in strengthening the creator relationships we've built, expanding brand awareness through experiential activations that leave a lasting impression, and providing a safe space for creators to grow their personal brands and achieve real financial success."

Fanfix is ever evolving and is continuing to grow in other massive markets to help creators expand in their personal ventures and brands. This significant growth is just the beginning and much more is to come.

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About Fanfix

Fanfix is the brand-friendly platform where creators share exclusive content and build sustainable businesses without relying on ads or brand deals. Designed for authenticity and creative control, Fanfix empowers creators to monetize directly and connect with their fans through clean, non-explicit content. Since its 2021 launch and 2022 acquisition by global brand accelerator SuperOrdinary, Fanfix has grown to over 63 million users and paid out more than $250 million to creators. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the platform continues to expand into new verticals including fashion, art, and culture. Learn more at fanfix.io.

Media Contact: Melissa Nicholls, [email protected]

SOURCE Fanfix