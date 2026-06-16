Fanfix Surpasses $300 Million Paid Out to Creators, Marking Major Milestone in the Evolution of the Creator Economy

Milestone underscores accelerating demand for direct creator monetization and sustainable fan-supported businesses

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanfix, the creator monetization platform owned by SuperOrdinary, today announced it has surpassed $300 million paid out to creators on the platform, marking a major milestone in the continued evolution of the creator economy.

The milestone comes just months after Fanfix announced $250 million paid out to creators in March 2026, reflecting the accelerating growth of direct fan-supported monetization models and the increasing financial power of creators building businesses outside traditional media systems.

Fanfix has become one of the leading platforms helping creators generate recurring revenue through exclusive content, direct fan relationships, and subscription-based communities. The platform now serves millions of users and thousands of creators spanning entertainment, lifestyle, sports, music, and digital media.

"We acquired Fanfix in 2022 because we saw where the internet was heading: a world where anyone with an audience could build a real business directly with their community," said Julian Reis, CEO and Founder of SuperOrdinary. "Crossing $300 million paid out shows how quickly that future is becoming reality."

The achievement also reflects the growing emergence of a creator "middle class," as more mid-tier creators build meaningful and sustainable businesses through direct fan support, rather than relying solely on advertising revenue or algorithm-dependent reach.

"We're seeing a major shift in how creators think about their careers long term," said Dylan Harari, CEO of Fanfix. "They're prioritizing stability over chasing virality. Fanfix was built to help creators monetize genuine fan relationships, and this milestone is proof audiences are willing to directly support the creators they care about most."

To celebrate $300 million, Fanfix will highlight creators who have built sustainable businesses through direct fan communities and recurring monetization models. The milestone will also come to life offline through a creator-focused activation in Los Angeles, bringing fans, creators, and the Fanfix community together to mark the occasion.

"I've been wanting a way to connect more with my followers, and this felt like the perfect place to do that. Seeing all the support on my launch post was awesome and made me even more excited to get started," said influencer and model Jose 'Pepe' García-Gonzalez, who joined the platform earlier this month. Fanfix creator Sofia Crnilovic, known online as Softy Sof, added: "The fact that Fanfix is attracting established names while helping everyday creators monetize shows how much the creator economy has matured. My earnings helped me achieve milestones I never thought possible, including buying my first and second home! It's becoming a platform for creators of all sizes to build sustainable careers."

About Fanfix

Fanfix is the brand-friendly platform where creators share exclusive content and build sustainable businesses without relying on ads or brand deals. Designed for authenticity and creative control, Fanfix empowers creators to monetize directly and connect with their fans through clean, non-explicit content. Since its 2021 launch and 2022 acquisition by global brand accelerator SuperOrdinary, Fanfix has grown to over 63 million users and paid out more than $250 million to creators. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the platform continues to expand into new verticals including fashion, art, and culture. Learn more at fanfix.io.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary connects brands, creators, and consumers globally, working with innovators like Farmacy, OLAPLEX, Disney, Touchland, Amore Pacific, H&M, and more, on platforms like TikTok Shop and Tmall. Founded by CEO Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary has built the infrastructure around creators to accelerate brands. With over three million creators and affiliates around the world, SuperOrdinary is the platform converting attention into revenue to power the creator-led commerce engine. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fanfix