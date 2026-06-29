Fannie Mae Announces the Results of its Thirty-sixth Reperforming Loan Sale Transaction

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the results of its thirty-sixth reperforming loan sale transaction. The transaction, announced on May 28, 2026, included the sale of 2,330 loans totaling $564,628,219 in unpaid principal balance (UPB), offered in one pool. The winning bidder was Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The transaction is expected to close by July 24, 2026. The pool was marketed with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as advisor.

The pool awarded in this most recent transaction includes 2,330 loans with an aggregate UPB of $564,628,219; average loan size of $242,330; weighted average note rate of 3.67%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 59%.

The cover bid, which is the second highest bid for the pool, was 83.76% of UPB (43.86% of BPO).

Reperforming loans are loans that have been seriously delinquent in the past, have reperformed for a period of time, and are current at the time offered for sale. The terms of Fannie Mae's reperforming loan sale require the buyer to offer loss mitigation options to any borrower who may re-default within five years following the closing of the reperforming loan sale. All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

SOURCE Fannie Mae