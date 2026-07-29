Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.0 Billion for Second Quarter 2026

Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its second quarter 2026 financial results and filed its Second Quarter 2026 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's financial results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to Fannie Mae's financial results webpage and will remain available for at least one year.

Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1766445&tp_key=f4c741c907

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The webcast will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

SOURCE Fannie Mae