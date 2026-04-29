Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.7 Billion for First Quarter 2026

Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and filed its First Quarter 2026 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at fanniemae.com/financialresults.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to the financial results webpage and will remain available for approximately one year.

Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755979&tp_key=3d51ab615d

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The webcast will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

SOURCE Fannie Mae