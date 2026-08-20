FARM AID 2026 TO AIR ON CNN, SIRIUSXM, NUGS AND FARMAID.ORG

Breakout Artist Ty Myers Added to Annual Music and Food Festival Legendary Lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid's music, food and farm festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will be broadcast live on CNN.

Additionally, SiriusXM will produce an exclusive audio broadcast, and the festival will stream live on nugs and FarmAid.org.

Farm Aid 2026 logo

CNN's special presentation of Farm Aid 2026, from 7 – 11 p.m. ET, will feature live performances from Farm Aid board member artists Willie Nelson and Family, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, and Nathaniel Rateliff, among others. CNN Anchors John Berman and Laura Coates will co-anchor the special coverage from Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, and CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir will provide live on-the-ground reporting throughout the show. CNN will also stream the event live on CNN.com and via CNN's apps on connected TVs and mobile devices, without requiring a cable login.

"Farm Aid is thrilled to partner with CNN again this year to bring the Farm Aid festival directly into the homes of those not able to join us in Virginia Beach," said Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid. "Each of these broadcasts give us the opportunity to gather people not just in Virginia Beach but across the country to support family farmers. As farmers face numerous, severe challenges, having their communities rally behind them is critical."

Farm Aid 2026 — a full day of music, family farmers, HOMEGROWN food and agricultural experiences — has added rising artist-songwriter-guitarist Ty Myers to the bill. Myers, who grew up on a family cattle ranch outside of Austin, Texas, is a platinum-selling breakout star who has amassed over 1.5 billion global streams, performed at stadiums worldwide supporting Luke Combs, debuted at Stagecoach and landed at No. 2 on Billboard's list of the festival's best performances. He will join the artist board members listed above, along with Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, Mon Rovîa, I'm With Her, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola, Chris Pierce, and the Wisdom Indian Dancers.

SiriusXM is the exclusive audio-only broadcaster of Farm Aid 2026. Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 26, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to the full festival on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse (channel 61) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) in cars and on the SiriusXM app. The live coverage will also include backstage interviews with artists and family farmers, hosted by SiriusXM's Dallas Wayne and Joey Black. All coverage will feature an inside look at Farm Aid 2026 and the organization's year-round work to strengthen family farm agriculture. This marks the 17th year that SiriusXM has carried the festival on satellite radio.

Fans around the world can watch Farm Aid 2026 live for free on nugs via the nugs mobile app, at nugs.net or on the official nugs YouTube channel starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. nugs subscribers will also be able to stream the festival on the big screen through Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV devices.

Additionally, Farm Aid will livestream the festival beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET with the Farm Aid press event at FarmAid.org and on Farm Aid's YouTube channel. The press event, featuring Farm Aid artists and farmers from across Virginia, offers fans at home a special opportunity to experience a dynamic conversation between farmers and artists.

As fans gear up to watch Farm Aid 2026 from the comfort of their homes, Farm Aid has created a special Farm Aid 2026 Watch Party Kit to give individual celebrations a festival feel. The kit includes HOMEGROWN recipes, Farm Aid bingo and trivia, and more. Order by Sept. 14 to get a delivery of organic soft Bavarian pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Company (the top selling Farm Aid HOMEGROWN concessions item), Farm Aid 2026 pins and stickers, and a discount code for Farm Aid merch. Learn more at www.farmaid.org/festival/farm-aid-2026-watch-parties.

Tickets are still available for Farm Aid 2026 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. Prices range from $85 to $350 and are available for purchase at farmaid.org/2026 and the amphitheater box office (open only on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For venue information, visit farmaid.org/festival/venue-information. More details are also available at farmaid.org/festival.

For festival updates, follow Farm Aid on Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid), Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), X (@FarmAid), Bluesky (@farmaid.org) and Threads (threads.com/@farmaid). More details are also available at farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2026 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $90 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

SOURCE Farm Aid