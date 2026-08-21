Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Urges Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Investors to Seek Counsel Before the August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Peabody Energy to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTU).

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James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner

WHY: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, informs investors of the federal securities class action on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy securities between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To learn more about the Peabody Energy class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/BTU or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2026. The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

THE ALLEGATIONS:

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Peabody Energy's Centurion mine and the multitude of issues causing delays to the ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Peabody Energy's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Peabody Energy's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Peabody Energy Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

How much did Peabody Energy stock drop?

Following the alleged corrective disclosures, Peabody Energy shares fell approximately 5.7% on May 5, 2026, as described in the complaint.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Peabody Energy Corporation securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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