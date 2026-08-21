Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Urges ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) Investors to Seek Counsel Before the August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in ZoomInfo to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- / Newsfile / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors of the August 24, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. ("ZoomInfo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTM).

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James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner

WHY: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, informs investors of the federal securities class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ZoomInfo securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To learn more about the ZoomInfo class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/GTM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2026. The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

THE ALLEGATIONS:

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of ZoomInfo's slowing growth its legacy seat-based subscription platforms and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. Further, the Company minimized concerns that customers were moving towards consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ZoomInfo's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the ZoomInfo Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM) between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

How much did ZoomInfo stock drop?

Following the alleged corrective disclosures, ZoomInfo shares fell approximately 33% on May 12, 2026, as described in the complaint.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

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