FAT JOE, KASKADE, MARSHMELLO, SUBTRONICS AND THE FRAY TO HEADLINE NEON CITY FESTIVAL, NOV. 20-22

Downtown Las Vegas's Largest Free Celebration Returns with Three Days of Music, Art, Food and Citywide Fun

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LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon City Festival (NCF) returns to electrify downtown Las Vegas Nov. 20–22, 2026, with an exciting first look at this year's headlining artists, including Fat Joe, Kaskade, Marshmello, Subtronics and The Fray. Presented in partnership with Premier Partners the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Fremont Street Experience (FSE), and Audacy, the free, all-ages event will once again transform the heart of Las Vegas into an open-air playground featuring world-class live music, local food and beverage vendors, art installations, and immersive entertainment experiences.

The "festival without fences" will once again span across the Fremont Street Experience's three stages and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, creating an expansive five-block footprint that fills downtown with music, food, art and entertainment at every turn.

In addition to the music, Neon City Festival will feature food and drink specials from local Las Vegas favorites, captivating laser shows, pop-up art activations, and The Canopy™ at Fremont Street Experience, illuminated with dazzling neon visuals that electrify the festival atmosphere.

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens—with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)—and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, the event was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Neon City Festival's founders include Stevens (Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), LVCVA, Steve Thompson (Boyd Gaming Corporation: Fremont Hotel & Casino, California Hotel Casino, Main Street Station), Terry Caudill (Binion's Gambling Hall and Four Queens Hotel & Casino), Chris Latil (Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Jonathan Jossel (Plaza Hotel & Casino), Blake Sartini Jr. (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower), Cliff Atkinson (Fremont Street Experience), Joe Woody (El Cortez Hotel & Casino) and Eric Buksa (Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino).

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, click here.

SOURCE Neon City Festival