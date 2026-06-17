Father's Day Survey: Many Americans Say Their Fathers Helped Shape Their Work Ethic

New Beyond Finance Survey Reveals the Lasting Impact Fathers Have on Americans' Views of Work, Money, and Financial Independence

Dad's Lasting Influence: Americans continue to credit fathers with shaping their approach to work, earning, investing, and financial independence, with nearly half saying their father was the primary person who taught them the importance of working hard to earn money.

Lessons That Endure: More than seven in 10 Americans say they still follow at least some of the financial lessons their parents taught them growing up, underscoring the lasting impact of early money conversations and role models.

Looking Ahead: While many respondents still follow the financial lessons they learned growing up, investing remains the topic Americans most wish their parents had taught them more about.

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Father's Day, a new survey from Beyond Finance finds that while parents shape many aspects of how Americans think about money, fathers are most strongly associated with teaching one lesson above all others: the value of hard work.

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly half of Americans (46%) said that, of all caregivers, their father was the primary person who taught them the importance of working hard to earn money, making it the financial lesson most closely associated with dads. The survey also found that fathers played a significant role in teaching lessons around investing, financial independence, and planning for the future.

The results come as Beyond Finance's recent Men's Mental Health Month survey revealed a growing "provider paradox," with 82% of men saying society still expects them to be the primary earner, while nearly 70% say meeting that expectation is more difficult today than it was for their fathers.

"For many people, dad was the person who demonstrated what it meant to show up every day, work hard, and provide for the family," said Nathan Astle, CFT™, Client Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance. "Those lessons often become part of a person's financial identity and continue influencing how they approach work, money, and long-term goals throughout adulthood."

The survey also revealed that 17% identified their father as the single greatest influence on how they think about and manage money today, while nearly 30% said both parents influenced them equally. Mothers remained the leading overall influence at 31%.

The Financial Lessons Americans Learned From Dad

When asked which caretaker primarily taught them specific financial lessons, Americans credited fathers more than any other caretaker for teaching them about:

Working hard to earn money (46%)

Investing (27%)

Financial independence as the ultimate goal (27%)

Planning for the future (31%)

Avoiding or managing debt (30%)

While fathers were strongly associated with earning and long-term financial goals, mothers were more frequently credited with teaching everyday money management skills such as saving regularly, living within your means, budgeting, and distinguishing between wants and needs.

"What's interesting is that many families divide financial lessons in ways they may not even realize," Astle said. "Mothers are often remembered for teaching daily financial habits, while fathers are remembered for teaching work ethic and long-term financial aspirations. Both play important roles in building financial confidence."

The Lessons That Last

The good news is that many Americans continue to carry those lessons into adulthood. More than four in 10 respondents (42%) said they still follow most of what their parents taught them about money, while another 29% said they follow some, but not all, of those lessons. Only 4% said they often do the opposite of what they were taught.

At the same time, respondents acknowledged there are still financial topics they wish had received more attention during their formative years.

Investing ranked as the financial topic Americans most wish their parents had taught them more about, followed by credit scores, credit cards, debt management, budgeting, and retirement planning.

A Father's Day Reflection

As families celebrate Father's Day this year, the findings suggest that many of the most important financial lessons are passed down not through formal instruction, but through everyday examples.

"Whether it's teaching perseverance, responsibility, discipline, or the value of earning a paycheck, fathers leave an imprint that often lasts a lifetime," Astle said. "The lessons people remember most aren't always about dollars and cents. They're about the attitudes and habits that shape how we approach life's challenges."

Methodology

The survey was conducted online by QuestionPro among 2,000 U.S. adults in April 2026.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the country's financial wellness and debt consolidation leader, helping over one million Americans, and resolving over $15 billion in client debt since 2011. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle, CFT™ is a Certified Financial Therapist and one of the country's leading voices on the emotional and relational dimensions of money. As a Client Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance, he leads weekly financial wellness sessions with clients navigating debt. He is the founder of the Financial Therapy Clinical Institute and writes a monthly column for Psychology Today on the psychology of debt. His expertise has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, and USA Today.

SOURCE Beyond Finance