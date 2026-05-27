More Than Half of Men Say Financial Struggles Make Them Feel Like They're Failing at "Being a Man"

New Beyond Finance Survey Finds 82% of Men Say Society Still Expects Them to be the Primary Provider, Yet Nearly 70% Say that Role is Harder to Fulfill Today Than It Was for Their Fathers' Generation

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Men's Mental Health Awareness Month Survey Finding : More than half of men (57%) say financial struggles have made them feel like they are falling short of 'being a man,' revealing how deeply financial performance is still tied to men's identity across generations.

: More than half of men (57%) say financial struggles have made them feel like they are falling short of 'being a man,' revealing how deeply financial performance is still tied to men's identity across generations. The Provider Pressure Paradox: Seventy-seven percent of men were taught growing up that a man's primary role is to financially provide for his family. Eighty-two percent say society still expects men to be the primary earners, yet nearly 70% say fulfilling that role is harder today, citing rising costs outpacing wages, lack of affordable housing, and economic uncertainty as the primary culprits.

Seventy-seven percent of men were taught growing up that a man's primary role is to financially provide for his family. Eighty-two percent say society still expects men to be the primary earners, yet nearly 70% say fulfilling that role is harder today, citing rising costs outpacing wages, lack of affordable housing, and economic uncertainty as the primary culprits. Mental Health Impact: Nearly two-thirds of men (65%) say financial concerns negatively affect their mood or mental health at least once per week, with Gen Z men nearly three times more likely than baby boomers to say money worries affect them every single day.

More than half of American men say financial struggles have made them feel like they are falling short of "being a man." A new national survey from Beyond Finance suggests that the gap between today's economic challenges and internalized expectations is quietly devastating men's mental health through financial stress, provider pressure, and silent isolation.

The cross-generational survey of 2,000 adult men, released for Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, found that 65% of men say financial concerns negatively impact their mood or mental health on a weekly basis, with nearly half of Gen Z men saying money worries affect their mental health every single day, compared to just 17% of Baby Boomers. Forty-two percent of men say they are currently not making ends meet or barely getting by.

"Financial stress isn't just a money problem for men. It's an identity crisis," said Nathan Astle, CFT-I, Client Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance. "For a lot of men, income has become the measuring stick for whether they are succeeding at being a man. When that measuring stick is working against them, it doesn't just create financial anxiety. It creates a fundamental question about their own worth."

The Provider Pressure Paradox

The survey found that seventy-seven percent of men were taught growing up that a man's primary role is to financially provide for his family, a belief that held consistent across generations. Eighty-two percent say society still expects men to be the primary earners, yet nearly 70% say fulfilling that role is harder today than it was for their fathers, citing rising costs outpacing wages, lack of affordable housing, and economic uncertainty as the primary culprits.

"In conversations with clients, I see this dynamic constantly," shared Astle. "A man can be showing up in every way that matters — present, engaged, contributing — but if he isn't hitting some perceived income benchmark, he feels like he's failing. What's painful is that no one ever asked him whether he agreed to that standard. He just absorbed it, and now he's being measured against it."

Men Are Carrying This Alone

The survey's most striking finding may not be the financial stress itself — it's the silence surrounding it:

Seventy-two percent of men say society expects them to handle financial stress without talking about it.

Fifty-six percent have avoided discussing financial struggles because they felt they should "have it handled."

Fifty-eight percent say the pressure to be financially successful has made them feel isolated.

When men were asked how their debt makes them feel, the answers were visceral: frustrated (43%), overwhelmed (32%), anxious (32%), hopeless (24%), embarrassed (22%).

"What stands out to me in this data is the silence. Men are carrying enormous financial and emotional weight, and most of them are carrying it completely alone because asking for help feels like proof that they're failing," said Astle. "That silence isn't stoicism. It's suffering, and it's where a lot of the real damage to men's mental health, relationships, and sense of self actually happens."

What Men Actually Want

When asked how they define personal success, men ranked good mental health (53%), strong relationships (45%), and a sense of purpose (44%) at the top. High income ranked at just 31%. Only 15% cited a college degree.

"What the data shows is a profound disconnect. Men are privately rejecting the very standard they feel publicly forced to meet. Most men don't want to be defined by their income. They want meaningful lives, strong relationships, and a sense of purpose. But somewhere along the way, nobody told them they were allowed to want that instead," said Astle. "Men's Mental Health Awareness Month is a chance to say out loud what a lot of men are thinking privately: Financial struggle is not a character flaw, and suffering in silence is not strength. The conversation itself is part of the solution."

This survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance and conducted by Talker Research among 2,000 adult men evenly split by Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, and baby boomer generations in May 2026. Full results available upon request.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the country's financial wellness and debt consolidation leader, helping over one million Americans, and resolving over $15 billion in client debt since 2011. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle, CFT-I™ is a Certified Financial Therapist and one of the country's leading voices on the emotional and relational dimensions of money. As a Client Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance, he leads weekly financial wellness sessions with clients navigating debt. He is the founder of the Financial Therapy Clinical Institute and writes a monthly column for Psychology Today on the psychology of debt. His expertise has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, and USA Today.

SOURCE Beyond Finance