Faucet Market Size to grow by USD 12.35 Bn, Market to be Dominated by Global Vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global faucet market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players. In addition, the unorganized sector in emerging economies dilutes the market share of global players in the region. To tackle this and maintain competitiveness, organized players are focusing on product differentiation through technological advancements as well as pricing their products at lower rates. The vendors in the market are also focusing on launching products with longer lifecycles and increasing the cost of switching between the products. The competitive environment in this market is likely to strengthen with an increase in technological innovations and product development.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Faucet Market 2022-2026

The global faucet market size is expected to grow by USD 12.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Faucet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

The faucet market share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Urban infrastructure development is on the rise owing to the increase in population worldwide and favorable regulatory support from various governments and related bodies for construction projects. Even large urban centers are sprawling and getting bigger. By 2050, the global urban population is expected to double. This phenomenon is driving growth in the construction of residential buildings.

Technology

Cartridge



Compression



Ceramic Disc



Ball

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increased spending on construction and infrastructural projects will facilitate the faucet market's growth in North America over the forecast period. Buy Full Report

Faucet Market 2022-2026: Scope

The faucet market report covers the following areas:

Faucet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

American Faucet and Coatings Corp, BRIZO KITCHEN and BATH CO, Delta Faucet Co, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hindware Ltd, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc, KWC Group AG, LIXIL Corp, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, ROHL LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., THG, Toto Ltd, Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wenzhou Yutong Technology Co.Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

Faucet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist faucet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the faucet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the faucet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the faucet market, vendors

Faucet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Faucet and Coatings Corp, BRIZO KITCHEN and BATH CO, Delta Faucet Co, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Geberit AG, Globe Union Industrial Corp., Hindware Ltd, Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc, KWC Group AG, LIXIL Corp, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, ROHL LLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., THG, Toto Ltd, Villeroy and Boch AG, and Wenzhou Yutong Technology Co.Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Cartridge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Compression - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Ceramic disc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Delta Faucet Co

11.4 Eczacibasi Holding AS

11.5 Elkay Manufacturing Co.

11.6 Globe Union Industrial Corp.

11.7 Kohler Co.

11.8 LIXIL Corp

11.9 Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA

11.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

11.11 THG

11.12 Toto Ltd

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

