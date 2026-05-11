FBFK Law Launches New Website, Introduces FBFK 2.0 Vision

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and the introduction of FBFK 2.0, the next step in the firm's long-term plan to build a national, and eventually international, legal platform defined by capability, culture, systems, and disciplined execution. FBFK 2.0 is designed to support attorneys serving sophisticated clients with the systems, infrastructure, operational support, and economic model needed to perform at the highest level. The new website reflects that evolution by presenting FBFK as one integrated firm across multiple locations, with reach defined by capability rather than geography.

FBFK Law

"We built FBFK Law on the idea that a firm could be excellent, entrepreneurial, and deeply human at the same time," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of FBFK Law. "FBFK 2.0 is the next step in that journey. Our clients are sophisticated buyers of legal services. Many have worked with the largest firms in the country, and they choose FBFK because they get the same caliber of lawyers, the same quality of work, and a highly responsive client experience, without paying for infrastructure that does not show up in their outcomes. We do not compete with Big Law, we complement each other."

The firm's updated website highlights its multidisciplinary service model across Corporate & M&A, Litigation & Trial, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Tax, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Commercial Real Estate, Health Law, and International Transactions & Dispute Resolution.

The launch follows several strategic milestones for FBFK, including the addition of Chas Hipp as Chief Operating Officer, continued expansion across Texas and Southern California, including offices in Century City and San Diego, and the firm's cross-border collaboration with Belgium-based Ethikos to support U.S.–European Union anti-money laundering compliance, investigations, and enforcement matters.

"FBFK 2.0 is about building the infrastructure behind the vision," said Hipp, who joined the firm as COO to help support its next phase of growth. "The firm already has exceptional lawyers, a powerful culture, and a clear growth strategy. My role is to help strengthen the systems, operations, and execution needed to support that growth at scale while preserving what makes FBFK different."

FBFK is investing in staffing, technology, practice management systems, leadership infrastructure, and integrated practice capabilities designed to reduce administrative friction and allow attorneys to focus more directly on client service, strategy, and results.

"The legal market is changing," Ferguson said. "Clients and attorneys increasingly expect integrated, multidisciplinary platforms that can move with clarity, efficiency, and accountability. FBFK 2.0 is our answer to that market reality. We are becoming a destination for attorneys who want to practice at the highest level without being constrained by outdated assumptions about what a law firm must be. They want sophisticated work, strong support, economic clarity, and a culture that values both excellence and humanity."

At its core, FBFK 2.0 is a performance-driven platform designed to strengthen collaboration, align growth with client success, and build long-term value for the firm's attorneys, clients, and future leaders.

Media Contact:

Maria Aronson

Account Manager at Furia Rubel

[email protected]

About FBFK Law

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the United States, Dallas-based FBFK Law is a people-first, entrepreneurial, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as Orange County, San Diego and Century City, California. Driven by a commitment to building lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and exceptional service, FBFK Law partners with clients nationwide across its core capabilities, including Corporate & M&A, Litigation & Trial, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Tax, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Commercial Real Estate, Health Law, and International Transactions & Dispute Resolution.

SOURCE FBFK Law