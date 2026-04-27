FBFK Law Welcomes Chas Hipp as Chief Operating Officer to Support Continued Expansion

DALLAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FBFK Law has appointed Chas Hipp as chief operating officer to support the growth of the firm as it continues to strategically expand across Texas and Southern California. In this role, Hipp will lead firm operations and infrastructure, helping FBFK Law's entrepreneurial platform while strengthening the systems, processes and teams that support its attorneys and clients.

Chas Hipp

Hipp brings more than a decade of legal operations leadership experience at regional and Am Law 100 firms. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at Naman Howell, where he oversaw operations for more than 100 attorneys across five offices in Texas. He has also held leadership roles at BakerHostetler and Jones Waldo.

"When FBFK Law was founded 25 years ago, we set our sights on a 100-year vision for building something lasting. This year, our growth has been remarkable, and we are continuing to invest in strong leadership and systems that will support our people and clients for years to come, all while staying true to the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of our firm," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of FBFK Law. "Chas understands this vision, and he is exactly the leader we need to help guide FBFK into its next chapter."

The appointment comes as FBFK Law continues to expand in Texas and Southern California, adding 6 attorneys to its entrepreneurial platform since the beginning of the year and opening offices in Los Angeles and San Diego. Central to that growth is the FBFK Way, the firm's 26 fundamentals that guide how its team collaborates, communicates and delivers for clients.

"Joining FBFK Law feels less like a career move and more like coming home to a firm whose values mirror my own," Hipp said. "FBFK's trajectory is unlike anything else in the market right now, and its commitment to attorneys, staff and clients reflects everything I value in this profession. I am honored to join at such a pivotal moment and excited to help shape what comes next."

Hipp is an active member of the Association of Legal Administrators and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from Colorado State University.

Media Contact:

Maria Aronson

Account Manager at Furia Rubel

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About FBFK Law

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the United States, Dallas-based FBFK Law is a people-first, entrepreneurial, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston, and Austin, Texas, as well as Orange County, San Diego and Century City, California. Driven by a commitment to building lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and exceptional service, FBFK Law partners with clients nationwide across its core capabilities, including Corporate & M&A, Litigation & Trial, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Tax, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Commercial Real Estate, Health Law, and International Transactions & Dispute Resolution.

SOURCE FBFK Law