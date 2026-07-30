FCP PROVIDES PREFERRED EQUITY FOR 384-UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT IN WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA

Investment expands FCP's Florida portfolio and builds on the firm's successful partnership with Aventon Companies

CHEVY CHASE, Md., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® today announced a preferred equity investment through its Structured Investments platform to support the development of Aventon Wesley Chapel, a 384-unit multifamily community in Wesley Chapel, Florida. FCP is partnering on the investment with Aventon Companies, an experienced multifamily developer and operator with a growing presence throughout Florida and the Southeast.

The four-story community will be developed along Meadow Pointe Boulevard in the rapidly expanding Wesley Chapel submarket of the Tampa metropolitan area.

"FCP is pleased to expand our relationship with Aventon Companies following our recent partnership on Aventon Lana in Clearwater," said Bruce Gago, who leads FCP's Florida office. "Aventon Wesley Chapel reflects the type of opportunity we continue to pursue: an experienced sponsor, a well-located site in a high-growth market and a thoughtfully structured investment that supports the delivery of new housing."

Aventon Wesley Chapel is positioned within one of the Tampa region's fastest-growing residential and employment corridors. The property will provide convenient access to Interstate 75, connecting residents to major employment centers throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Wesley Chapel has emerged as an important healthcare and commercial hub, supported by major employers and medical facilities including AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel and the planned Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital. The surrounding area also offers a broad range of retail, dining and entertainment destinations, including The Shops at Wiregrass and Tampa Premium Outlets.

The investment underscores FCP's continued expansion in Florida and its ability to provide flexible capital solutions to experienced owners and developers navigating today's challenging environment.

About FCP

FCP ® , a subsidiary of Federated Hermes, Inc., is a real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $14.8 billion in gross asset value since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and structured investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

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SOURCE Federal Capital Partners