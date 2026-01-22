FCP SELLS THE POINTE AT MIDTOWN APARTMENTS IN RALEIGH, NC

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the sale of The Pointe at Midtown, a 365-unit apartment community at 901 Navaho Drive in the North Hills area of Raleigh, NC, for an undisclosed price.

FCP Senior Vice President, Alex Cathcart, said, "The sale of The Pointe at Midtown apartments not only represents the successful execution of our business plan – completing extensive upgrades to exteriors, common areas, and amenity spaces – but also unlocks a significant development opportunity to maximize the potential for this final section of North Hills."

The Pointe at Midtown apartments offer two- and three-bedroom garden apartments located minutes from I-440 and the nearby amenities at North Hills. The community features an abundance of recreational opportunities, including a swimming pool, basketball court, and a shaded playground, with resident amenities including two clothes care centers and a recently installed package locker system.

FCP extends its appreciation to Hunter Barron, Teddy Hobbs, Ryan Gavigan, Ben Bury, and Woody Flythe of JLL for their representation of the seller.

