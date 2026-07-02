Federal Court Grants Preliminary Approval of NCAA Settlement in Tennis Prize Money Antitrust Case Led by Milberg

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a landmark class action settlement that overhauls NCAA rules restricting high school student-athletes from keeping prize money earned in non-NCAA competitions. In addition, the NCAA has agreed to pay $2,000,000 to be divided among high school and college tennis athletes who submit valid claims showing forfeiture of prize money from March 19, 2020, through November 21, 2025. The settlement, reached in Brantmeier and Joint v. National Collegiate Athletic Association in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, was led by Peggy Wedgworth of national plaintiffs' law firm Milberg PLLC.

Chief District Judge Catherine C. Eagles granted preliminary approval on June 29, 2026, finding the settlement "fair, reasonable, and adequate" under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The case was brought on behalf of a class of tennis student-athletes represented by University of North Carolina tennis standout Reese Brantmeier, the 2025 NCAA singles champion and ACC Player of the Year, and professional tennis player Maya Joint, who challenged NCAA rules that forced student-athletes to forfeit the majority of prize money earned in tournaments such as the U.S. Open before and during their college careers.

"This shows what happens when athletes are willing to challenge a system that has operated unchecked for far too long." Post this

"This settlement provides real change for tennis high school student-athletes who were forced to choose between their sport and their college eligibility," said Wedgworth, Senior Partner at Milberg. "Reese and Maya stood up against rules that cost numerous athletes from collecting earnings they had every right to keep. This case shows what happens when athletes are willing to challenge a system that has operated unchecked for far too long."

Under the settlement, the NCAA will eliminate its rule prohibiting student-athletes in all sports from keeping prize money earned before their college enrollment—a change that has already taken effect. The NCAA has also agreed to pay $2 million into a damages fund, to be distributed to tennis players from both high school and college who are class members and submit valid claims.

The case was filed after Brantmeier, then a high school student, earned approximately $50,000 competing at the 2021 U.S. Open, but was permitted under NCAA rules to keep only $10,000 and some expenses to preserve her college eligibility. Joint faced a similar forfeiture before leaving the University of Texas to turn professional. Joint, now ranked on the WTA Tour, made international headlines on June 30, 2026, defeating Serena Williams—a 23-time Grand Slam champion—in the first round of Wimbledon.

The settlement includes a 90-day period for class members to object or opt out, with a deadline of September 28, 2026. The claims period for damages class members begins July 13, 2026. A final fairness hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2027, before Judge Eagles in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Milberg PLLC

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing individuals, consumers, and student-athletes against institutions and corporations in antitrust, class action, and consumer protection litigation. The firm has recovered more than $50 billion for clients over its history.

Class members with questions about the settlement may visit the case website or contact Peggy Wedgworth at [email protected].

SOURCE Milberg