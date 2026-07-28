Milberg Helps Deliver Historic Uncapped Settlement for 70,000 Women in J&J Talcum Powder Litigation

Milberg Partner Vicki Maniatis, a Member of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, Helps Secure Long-Awaited Justice After More Than a Decade of Litigation

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg PLLC Senior Partner Vicki J. Maniatis, a member of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee ("PSC"), in MDL No. 2738, joined plaintiffs' leadership today in announcing a historic global settlement with Johnson & Johnson resolving all current and pending talcum powder claims in the multidistrict litigation and related state court proceedings. The settlement, subject to certain conditions, is uncapped and expected to provide at least $5.5 billion in compensation to the approximately 70,000 plaintiffs in the MDL and related state court proceedings.

"My son was in sixth grade when I began my appointment on the PSC. He now enters his senior year of college," said Milberg's Maniatis. "I cherish watching him venture into adulthood, recognizing that many of my clients' paths were not as fortunate. We applaud their commitment to standing against injustice and are proud to have worked on their behalf."

The settlement is uncapped, but expected to provide at least $5.5B in compensation to approx. 70K plaintiffs in the MDL. Post this

The settlement was achieved through the Plaintiffs' Negotiation Committee in MDL No. 2738 (District of New Jersey), with the support and endorsement of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee. The resolution follows more than ten years of litigation and multiple failed attempts by Johnson & Johnson to resolve the claims through bankruptcy proceedings of a subsidiary.

"This is a day of significance for thousands of women affected by J&J's talcum powder," said Marc Grossman, Senior Partner at Milberg. "We appreciate how long this case has taken, and no one knows that better than the women and their families impacted by this product. It is because of their continued commitment to justice that this result was possible."

Eligible claimants will need to meet certain criteria and deadlines as part of the settlement claims process. Plaintiffs and their families are encouraged to contact their attorneys directly for guidance on eligibility and next steps.

About Milberg PLLC

Milberg PLLC is a national plaintiffs' law firm with more than 50 years of experience representing individuals, consumers, and families against corporate defendants in mass tort, product liability, and class action litigation. The firm has recovered more than $50 billion for clients over its history and has held leadership roles in some of the most significant product liability proceedings in the country, including serving on the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the talcum powder MDL. For more information, visit www.milberg.com.

SOURCE Milberg