Federal Ruling Confirms STIIIZY Products Do Not Infringe PAX Patents

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has determined that STIIIZY batteries can continue to be imported when paired with its redesigned pods.

This decision ensures that STIIIZY's premium vape products, including the redesigned cartridge and accompanying batteries, will remain available in the US market.

The outcome eliminates any lingering uncertainty for retailers, distributors, and consumers regarding STIIIZY's current hardware platform and reinforces the company's ability to continue serving customers nationwide.

"At the end of the day, this is about clarity," said Tak Sato, President of STIIIZY. "We're pleased to put this matter behind us and remain focused on what we've always done—delivering innovative, high-quality products that our customers know and trust."

STIIIZY will continue supplying its products to retailers and consumers nationwide while remaining committed to making a positive impact on its local communities.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include 62 retail stores in California and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit STIIIZY.com.

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