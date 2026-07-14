A THIRD FEDERAL RULING SAYS STIIIZY PRODUCTS DO NOT INFRINGE ON PAX PATENTS

STIIIZY's new AIO Vape cleared for purchase and sale

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has ruled that STIIIZY's redesigned All-In-One (AIO) vape does not infringe on any patents. That means the AIO vape is not subject to the previous exclusion order by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

This CBP ruling, issued on July 10, clears the way for retailers to continue to purchase and sell the new AIO vape. STIIIZY redesigned the AIO vape due to a January 2026 decision by the ITC that certain discontinued STIIIZY vape products infringed U.S. patents owned by PAX Labs.

"We are pleased the CBP has affirmed that our redesigned products are cleared for sale," said Tak Sato, President of STIIIZY. "Now we can focus on continuing to deliver innovative, high-quality products that our customers can rely on."

This is now the third decision by the CBP rejecting PAX Labs' patent infringement claims against STIIIZY. First, the CBP ruled STIIZY's V3 products do not infringe on PAX Labs' patents. Second, in June, the CBP said that STIIIZY batteries do not infringe when imported with our redesigned pods. And this most recent third ruling confirms that the AIO does not infringe on any patents, ensuring that STIIIZY's premium vape products will remain available in the U.S. market.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include 62 retail stores in California and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit STIIIZY.com.

SOURCE STIIIZY