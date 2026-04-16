FEPPO Unveils Cordless Mattress Vacuum and Handheld Duo for a Seamless Spring Refresh

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FEPPO, a rising leader in innovative home appliances brand, today announced a major expansion of its cordless appliance portfolio with the debut of two specialized cleaning systems: FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner and FEPPO Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

By separating deep-tissue fabric sanitization from high-torque floor maintenance, FEPPO provides a comprehensive "top-to-bottom" hygiene solution designed to eliminate allergens, dust mites, and microscopic debris from the modern home.

FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner and Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner displayed in a modern living room setting, showcasing innovative cordless cleaning solutions for deep comfort and hygiene

Deep-Tissue Defense: FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

Designed specifically for the surfaces where we spend a third of our lives, FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner addresses the invisible allergens that standard vacuums often miss. This lightweight, 2.9 lbs powerhouse utilizes a multi-layered approach to sleep hygiene:

Cordless & Lightweight Design: Weighing only 2.9 lbs with up to 30 minutes of runtime, enabling easy, flexible cleaning across sofas, mattresses.

Weighing only 2.9 lbs with up to 30 minutes of runtime, enabling easy, flexible cleaning across sofas, mattresses. High-Frequency Agitation: An industry-leading beat frequency of 52,800 times/min vibrates deeply embedded dust and mites to the surface.

An industry-leading beat frequency of vibrates deeply embedded dust and mites to the surface. Powerful Suction Performance: A 70,000rpm motor produces 18kPa of suction, while a 253.7nm UV-C ultraviolet lamp and ultrasonic waves neutralize bacteria and allergens at the source.

A motor produces of suction, while a and ultrasonic waves neutralize bacteria and allergens at the source. Intelligent Monitoring: A multi-functional LED display provides real-time visualization of the cleaning process, ensuring every inch of the mattress is sanitized.

Available in Purple-gray and Warm White, the unit includes a specialized cleaning fan and two HEPA filters to maintain peak performance.

Whole-Home Versatility: FEPPO Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

To complement its specialized mattress care solution, FEPPO introduces its Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—a versatile workhorse designed for comprehensive floor-to-ceiling cleaning. Weighing just 2.8 kg with accessories, it seamlessly transitions from a powerful floor cleaner to a lightweight, agile handheld unit for enhanced flexibility.

Powerful 30,000Pa Suction: Upgraded brushless motor delivers strong, efficient cleaning across carpets and hard floors with lower noise and longer lifespan.

Upgraded brushless motor delivers strong, efficient cleaning across carpets and hard floors with lower noise and longer lifespan. Up to 70-Min Runtime & 4 Suction Modes: High-capacity battery supports whole-home cleaning, with smart Auto Mode optimizing power and runtime.

High-capacity battery supports whole-home cleaning, with smart Auto Mode optimizing power and runtime. Anti-Tangle Brush for Pet Hair: Engineered for durability, the unit is designed for users who require industrial-strength suction in a residential, cordless format.

Engineered for durability, the unit is designed for users who require industrial-strength suction in a residential, cordless format. 5-Stage HEPA Filtration: Captures 99.99% of fine dust and allergens, perfect for families with pets or allergies.

Captures 99.99% of fine dust and allergens, perfect for families with pets or allergies. Large Dust Cup & Easy Maintenance: Bigger capacity reduces emptying frequency; washable filters for long-term use.

A New Standard for Domestic Wellness

"True cleanliness goes beyond the visible dust on our floors," said a FEPPO spokesperson. "By launching these two specialized tools simultaneously, we are empowering homeowners to tackle both the heavy-duty debris on their floors and the invisible allergens in their beds. It is a total-home approach to health."

FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner and Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner are now available through major retailers and FEPPO online store.

FEPPO's Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner will be available on the FEPPO website and Amazon at an introductory price of $109.99 (MSRP $129.99).

The FEPPO Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner will also launch at a limited-time price on the FEPPO website and Amazon at $129.99 (MSRP $200.00), offering powerful and versatile cleaning for every home.

About FEPPO

As a growing specialist in home comfort, FEPPO's latest cordless evolution—featuring the new Mattress Vacuum and Cordless Stick Vacuum—brings invisible care and effortless ease to every corner of the modern sanctuary.

Media contact:

Kelly Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE FEPPO