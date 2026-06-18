FEPPO Unveils Up to 38% Off Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2026

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FEPPO, a rising leader in innovative home appliances, is thrilled to announce that it's offering up to 38% off from June 23 to June 26 for Prime Day 2026. This limited-time shopping event available on its Amazon store and official website offers an excellent opportunity to upgrade everyday living with premium smart cleaning, kitchen, and home comfort solutions at exceptional price points.

FEPPO Prime Day Deals 2026

Built on the core philosophy that "Home is a place where life is allowed to feel easy," FEPPO designs non-intrusive technology that helps everyday life run smoothly, quietly, and comfortably.

Featured FEPPO Prime Day 2026 Deals:

1. FEPPO Corded Mattress Vacuum Cleaner (Save 34%)

Engineered to restore purity to your bed, this deep-cleaning specialist effortlessly lifts embedded skin flakes, dust, and microscopic debris from deep within fabrics. Combining intense vibrations, fabric-safe sanitization, and soothing heated air drying, it removes hidden contaminants while leaving your mattress feeling fresh, crisp, and ready for a deeply restful sleep.

Prime Day Price: $66.46 (Regular: $99.99)

2. FEPPO Cordless Mattress Vacuum Cleaner (Save 38%)

Experience true cleaning freedom with this ultra-lightweight cordless companion that turns heavy chores into an effortless habit. An intelligent LED color bar makes invisible dust visible in real time so you know exactly when your surfaces are clean, while gentle, automated sensors protect delicate fabrics on cribs, plush sofas, and blankets.

Prime Day Price: $79.99 (Regular: $129.99)

3. FEPPO Waterless Essential Oil Diffuser (Save 30%)

Transform your home into a serene sanctuary without the mess of water or heat. This whisper-quiet diffuser mistifies pure essential oils into a dry, clean scent profile that blankets large open spaces evenly. Complete with personalized scheduling and a soft, adjustable night light, it adapts seamlessly to your rest, focus, and sleep routines.

Prime Day Price: $69.99 (Regular: $99.99)

4. FEPPO Handheld Vacuum Garment Steamer (Save 30%)

Ironing no longer requires a struggle. This innovative steamer introduces a unique fabric-holding suction that gently grips and flattens garments for smooth, effortless one-handed wrinkle removal. Ready in seconds, it slides beautifully across all fabrics with advanced automatic standby and safety shut-offs for ultimate peace of mind.

Prime Day Price: $69.99 (Regular: $99.99)

5. FEPPO Food Warming Mat (Save 36%)

The perfect companion for family gatherings and festive celebrations. This flexible, rollable warming mat heats up entirely and uniformly in mere seconds, keeping every dish at its peak flavor without drying it out. Safe for all cookware materials, it extends hot dining experiences for hours and rolls away into a drawer when dinner is done.

Prime Day Price: $44.99 (Regular: $69.99)

6. FEPPO Handheld Food Vacuum Sealer (Save 30%)

A compact, cordless kitchen essential that keeps ingredients fresh and flavorful up to five times longer. Smart overflow protection allows you to safely seal juicy, rich foods without any mess, and the bundled eco-friendly reusable containers make organized meal prep simpler than ever.

Prime Day Price: $69.98 (Regular: $99.99)

7. FEPPO Cordless Stick Vacuum (Save 32%)

Delivering luxury performance without the premium markup, this 400W brushless stick vacuum provides up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction. Perfect for pet-loving homes, its V-shaped brush roll features an active anti-tangle comb to prevent hair wrap, paired with a 5-stage filtration system.

Prime Day Price: $129.99 (Regular: $189.99)

Availability

FEPPO's Prime Day promotions run from June 23 through June 26, 2026. To explore these limited-time deals, visit the FEPPO Amazon Store or the FEPPO Official Website.

SOURCE FEPPO