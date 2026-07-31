Ferguson Enterprises Set to Join S&P 500 and ADI Global Distribution to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG) will replace Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. An investor consortium comprised of Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners are acquiring Electronic Arts in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.

ADI Global Distribution Inc. (NYSE: ADIG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 4, replacing Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD: HTZ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is spinning off ADI Global Distribution in a transaction to be completed August 4. Hertz Global Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector

August 4, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ADI Global Distribution ADIG Information Technology



August 5, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Hertz Global Holdings HTZ Industrials



August 5, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Ferguson Enterprises FERG Industrials



August 5, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Electronic Arts EA Communication Services





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