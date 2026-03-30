Fermi America™ Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings, Marking Operational Milestones on the Path to 17 GW of Private Power

AMARILLO, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, today filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes the fiscal year 2025 shareholder letter as an exhibit.

The 8-K and shareholder letter will be available on Fermi America's investor relations website at investor.fermiamerica.com.

Webcast and Conference Call

Fermi America's management team will host a live webcast and conference call on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time/2:00 PM British Summer Time.

A replay of the webcast and transcript of the call will also be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3144/53677

Dial-in (U.S. toll-free): (888) 506-0062

International dial-in: +1 973 528 0011

Participant Access Code: 545633

Registered participants may join up to 15 minutes before the start time.

Disclosure Information

Fermi America uses its investor relations website (investor.fermiamerica.com), its X account (@FermiAmerica), its Facebook page (facebook.com/fermiamerica), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/Fermi-America/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these websites in addition to following Fermi America's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls, and public webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rodrigo Acuna

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lexi Swearingen

[email protected]

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI) (fermiamerica.com) is pioneering the development of next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale, required to create next-generation artificial intelligence. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders to create the world's largest, 17 GW next-generation private HyperGrid campus. Project Matador is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to deliver hyperscaler artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "will be," "will likely result," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "would," "foresees," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

SOURCE Fermi America