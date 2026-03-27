Fermi America™ Secures $165 Million Equipment Financing Facility from CSG Investments, an Affiliate of Beal Bank USA, to Accelerate Delivery of Six SGT-800 Gas Turbines for 2028 Delivery at Project Matador

Fermi America Executes Second Turbine Warehouse Financing Facility in Two Months, Surpassing $865 Million in Equipment Financing for Project Matador

This Fleet of Siemens Energy Units is Scheduled to Arrive in 2028, Consistent with Project Matador's Scheduled Power Ramp

AMARILLO, Texas, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™, today announced that it has secured a $165 million senior secured, first lien delayed draw term loan from CSG Investments, Inc., an affiliate of Beal Bank USA, to finance the remaining progress payments on its previously ordered six Siemens Energy SGT-800-57 gas turbines, with delivery scheduled in 2028.

First phase of construction at Fermi America’s Project Matador campus.

A private energy campus built to deliver power at true hyperscale so that the world's leading companies can continue innovating at the speed of capitalism — Project Matador combines clean natural gas, advanced nuclear, solar, and battery storage into a single, integrated HyperGrid™. Anchored by Siemens Energy SGT-800 gas turbines as the near-term foundation, the campus is designed to ultimately generate 17GW of firm, low-carbon, on-demand power — with AP1000 advanced nuclear reactors as the long-term backbone. With an approved ~6GW Clean Air Permit, plans to file an additional ~5GW Clean Air Permit, and over $865 million in equipment financing, Project Matador continues to accelerate and execute key milestones that are critical to achieving near and long term success.

The Borrower of the facility is Fermi Turbine Warehouse II LLC, a wholly owned special purpose entity of Fermi Inc.

The transaction follows Fermi America's $500 million turbine warehouse facility with MUFG Bank, Ltd. and the ~$200 million facility from Keystone National Group, both closed in February 2026.

"Every dollar of capital we secure is highly intentional and is a vote of confidence in Project Matador," said Toby Neugebauer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Fermi America. "At a time when supply chain logs for long lead time items and connection queues are holding back America's leading companies, Fermi is helping provide the ramp needed to access clean, redundant power certainty in an uncertain market."

"We have tremendous respect for the CSG and Beal Bank USA teams - they brought real expertise in asset finance to this transaction and moved with speed and professionalism at every step," affirmed John Donovan, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets for Fermi America. "This facility is a testament to the growing institutional confidence in Project Matador's asset quality and our team's ability to execute. We look forward to deepening this relationship as we continue to scale our platform."

Key Financing Highlights

$165 million senior secured, first lien delayed draw term loan with CSG Investments, Inc., an affiliate of Beal Bank USA

Repeatable warehouse structure designed to support future turbine equipment purchases prior to project financing

Finances six Siemens Energy SGT-800-57 (57MW) gas turbines with deliveries scheduled in pairs throughout 2028

Funds 100% of remaining Siemens Energy progress payment obligations

Vinson & Elkins LLP served as Fermi's transaction counsel and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as Lender's Counsel.

Fermi America recognizes Siemens Energy for its continued partnership in securing these long-lead, high-demand generation assets central to Project Matador's power delivery timeline.

America's demand for firm, reliable, private power has never been greater. Hyperscalers, defense contractors, semiconductor manufacturers, and advanced computing operators are confronting the same reality: the public grid was not designed for the voracious compute needs of AI, nor should ratepayers fund the solution.

For media inquiries:

Lexi Swearingen

[email protected]

Fermi America™ official business information

Legal Entity: Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI)

Brand Name: Fermi America™

Address: 620 S Taylor St #301 Amarillo, TX 79101-2436

Website: https://fermiamerica.com/

About Fermi America™:

Fermi America™ (NASDAQ & LSE: FRMI) is an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company with a mission to power the future of artificial intelligence directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses through its flagship initiative, Project Matador. Co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Co-Founder and former Co-Managing Partner of Quantum Energy Partners Toby Neugebauer, Fermi America™ combines a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders and over 2GW of secured long lead time natural gas generation assets to build the world's largest next-gen private grid campus. Ultimately constructing 17 GW of private, low-carbon, on-demand power, Project Matador is expected to integrate a large combined-cycle natural gas project, advanced nuclear power generation, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage to support hyperscale AI and advanced compute at scale.

About CSG Investments, Inc. and Beal Bank USA:

CSG Investments, Inc. is a global buy-and-hold institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We provide flexible and creative capital solutions for all types of commercial and industrial customers. CSG Investments, Inc. is an affiliate of Beal Bank USA, a strongly capitalized financial institution. CSG Investments, Inc. is a direct, one-stop source of capital for up to $1 billion per transaction.

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SOURCE Fermi America