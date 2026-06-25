Fermi Inc. Selects TSK, Spain's Largest EPC Firm, to Deliver Early Works Engineering for Three Siemens SGT6-5000F Turbines

Agreement accelerates engineering and permitting activities for Project Matador's second phase buildout

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) (LSE: FRMI), operating as Fermi America™ ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today announced that it has signed a service agreement with TSK Electronica y Electricidad USA, Corp. ("TSK") for its three Siemens SGT6-5000F gas turbines that will anchor Project Matador's second phase buildout.

As Spain's largest power-focused Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm, TSK specializes in the turnkey delivery of complex industrial and power generation facilities, with a proven track record spanning more than 50 countries and deep expertise in electrical infrastructure, conventional and renewable power, and large-scale project management.

Under the agreement, TSK will deliver the critical early works and fast start engineering services to accelerate project execution, including the engineering and management services required to advance permitting, mobilize site activities, and manage the Siemens contract-related engineering scope and deliverables. By partnering with TSK, Fermi is compressing timelines, de-risking execution, and establishing a clear path to power generation.

A New Standard of Execution

"This agreement represents another important step in advancing the next phase of Project Matador," said Jacobo Ortiz, Co-President of Fermi America. "Teaming up with TSK, a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction, is wholly consistent with the vision of Fermi 2.0. We continue to gain momentum by executing our plan and partnering with the finest builders in the world. TSK's world-class engineering and turnkey discipline are going to supercharge Project Matador, and we could not be more excited about what we will accomplish together as development progresses."

"Having TSK engaged on the early works engineering is a game changer for our schedule," said Chad Ingersoll, Vice President of Construction at Fermi America. "Their fast start deliverables help us keep the momentum going on permitting and site activities while they manage the Siemens engineering scope in lockstep with our team. This is exactly how you expedite a project of this scale. I am thrilled to be working alongside the TSK team as we work toward a singular goal: delivering the world-class energy infrastructure that Texas and the nation will depend on for generations to come."

"TSK is honored to partner with Fermi on this landmark project," said Joaquín García Rico, CEO of TSK. "We are fully committed to bringing our global engineering and EPC expertise to deliver these early works with speed, quality, and certainty."

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 gigawatts of experience, to create the world's largest, up to 17 gigawatts next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

About TSK

TSK (listed in the Spanish stock exchange market BME: TSK) is a global EPC and one of Spain's most internationally established engineering and construction groups. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Gijón, in the Asturias region of northern Spain, TSK has grown into a technology-driven powerhouse that designs, builds, and delivers complex industrial and energy infrastructure on a turnkey basis. The company specializes in the engineering, procurement, and construction of facilities across power generation (both conventional and renewable, including solar and thermal), electrical infrastructure, industrial plants, water treatment, oil and gas, and minerals and raw material handling. Bringing its own proprietary technology, deep engineering expertise, and complex project management capabilities to every undertaking, TSK has built a portfolio of EPC references that ranks among the most extensive of any Spanish firm. Today the group generates annual revenues approaching one billion euros, employs more than 1,500 professionals, and has delivered projects in more than 50 countries across five continents, complemented by proven experience in the operation and maintenance of the plants it builds. That global track record, technical depth, and turnkey discipline make TSK an exceptional partner to power the Fermi Project forward. For additional information visit www.grupotsk.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Fermi Inc.