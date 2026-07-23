Fermi Inc. Admission of shares of Common Stock and Total Voting Rights

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ and LSE: FRMI) (LEI: 529900TSHBYBCFMYZ228), ("Fermi" or the "Company"), the Texas-based company focused on developing electric grids that deliver on-demand power at gigawatt scale required to create next-generation artificial intelligence, announces that the Company has applied for the admission of 12,127,558 shares of common stock of $0.001 per share (ISIN: US3149111086) ("Common Stock") ("Shares") to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc ("LSE") in relation to the settlement of respective advisory fees of certain advisers and vesting of restricted stock units that settle in Common Stock ("Admission").

Admission is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 29 July 2026.

The Shares are fully paid and rank pari-passu in all respects with the Company's shares of Common Stock currently admitted to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the LSE and are fungible with the Common Stock already admitted to trading.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, there will be 640,467,348 shares of Common Stock each in issue with voting rights admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Fermi America™

Fermi America™ (Nasdaq & LSE: FRMI) develops next-generation private electric grids that deliver highly redundant power at gigawatt scale to support next-generation intelligence and AI compute. Fermi America™ combines cutting-edge technology with a deep bench of proven world-class multi-disciplinary leaders with a combined 25 GW of experience, to create the world's largest, 11 GW next-gen private grid, helping ensure America's energy and AI dominance. The behind-the-meter Project Matador campus is expected to integrate the nation's biggest combined-cycle natural gas project, one of the largest clean, new nuclear power complexes in America, utility grid power, solar power, and battery energy storage, to support hyperscale AI and advanced computing. For additional information visit www.fermiamerica.com.

Contacts

Investors

Rodrigo Acuna

[email protected]

Media

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Michael Freitag / Adam Pollack / Eliza Rothstein

212-355-4449

SOURCE Fermi Inc.