Fertility Brand Bird&Be Partners with Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy to Expand Access to Fertility Care Nationwide

Filling a critical care gap where fertility care in the U.S. falls short, the partnership puts doctor-recommended, treatment-safe supplements directly in the hands of fertility patients nationwide.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird&Be, the fertility and wellness brand making supplements and at-home tests for women and men at each stage of the fertility journey, announced a partnership with Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy, one of the country's leading fertility specialty pharmacies. The collaboration pairs Bird&Be's clinically backed supplements with Mandell's nationwide network of fertility patients and clinics, furthering Bird&Be's mission to give people easier access to trusted, doctor-recommended support while navigating fertility.

The partnership addresses major gaps in fertility care access:

40% of US women have limited or no proximity to assisted reproductive technology (ART)

Nearly 50% of U.S. counties are without access to practicing OB-GYNs

Less than 1,400 REIs (reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists) practice in the U.S.

Infertility is a predominant public health issue with 1 in 6 experiencing infertility, male factors accounting for up to 50% of cases and demand for care increasing

The need for accessible, science-backed support has never been greater. Bird&Be is helping fill the gap, showing up through a retail footprint and direct-to-patient partnerships that reach folks where they most need support.

Bird&Be expanded into 1,000 Ulta Beauty retailers this spring to bring fertility supplements – prenatals, pregnancy support, and postpartum vitamins – directly where consumers were buying their beauty and wellness essentials. The partnership with Mandell's will further expand Bird&Be's reach to fertility care deserts and beyond. With 24/7 support and licensed in all 50 states, Mandell's gives Bird&Be the ability to have a direct line to more fertility patients nationwide via one of their most trusted touchpoints: clinical relationships. Clinician-referred customers are a fast-growing channel for Bird&Be – growing 200% YoY, with more than 10% of Bird&Be customers coming through a healthcare provider referral. Because supplements don't require pre-market FDA approval, review by qualified clinicians –reproductive endocrinologists, OB-GYNs, and naturopathic specialists – is essential to consumer trust and credibility.

A core pillar of the partnership is expanding care to those undergoing fertility treatments. Mandell's pharmacists recommend Bird&Be's supplements to patients navigating IVF, IUI, and fertility preservation because the formulations are third-party tested and were reviewed for compatibility with common fertility protocols, making them an ideal supplement for pharmacist recommendation alongside active treatment.

"At Bird&Be, our commitment has always been to make fertility care more accessible," said Samantha Diamond, co-founder and CEO of Bird&Be. "Mandell's is one of the most trusted names in fertility pharmacy and their pharmacists are a high-touchpoint for patients navigating treatment. We want to support patients by providing them the nutrients and antioxidants they need during treatment. Mandell's shares our same commitment to accessibility, quality, and education for fertility patients, and we're grateful to have their support in furthering our mission."

"We only offer our patients the best at Mandell's, and Bird&Be fits the bill," says pharmacist Terry Malanda, co-founder and VP of operations at Mandell's. "My husband and I have owned Mandell's for over 37 years, and Bird&Be is the only vitamin brand we've ever felt comfortable endorsing. It's hard to find supplements that are high-quality, comprehensive, and thoughtfully researched by OB-GYNS, reproductive endocrinologists, and naturopathic specialists. I'm genuinely impressed with the science and care behind each of Bird&Be's formulas, and we're proud to offer their products to our network of clinicians and patients to help them on their family-building journeys."

About Bird&Be

Bird&Be is a fertility and wellness brand providing supplements and at-home tests for both partners at every stage of the fertility journey. Formulated by fertility doctors, OB-GYNs, and naturopathic specialists, Bird&Be offers prenatal, pregnancy, postpartum, and hormone-supporting supplements with therapeutic, bioavailable, third-party-tested ingredients. Bird&Be products are available on birdandbe.com, in Ulta stores and online, and through clinical partnerships like Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy.

About Mandell's

Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy is a family-owned, nationally licensed fertility specialty pharmacy offering 24/7 pharmacist support and educational resources for patients navigating fertility treatment across all 50 states. Founded by a couple who experienced their own infertility journey, Mandell's brings firsthand understanding to every patient it serves. Mandell's is also proud to have been chosen to participate in the fertility instant savings program, offering discounted pricing to all of its patients. The discount is applied automatically, no voucher needed, and no added stress for patients. Learn more at mymandellspharmacy.com.

SOURCE Bird&Be