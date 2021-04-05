Fertility Services Market to grow by $ 7.45 billion- Anecova SA and CRITEX GmbH emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the fertility services market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising cases of prostate cancer is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



Rising cases of prostate cancer is a major trend driving the growth of the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 7.45 bn.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 7.45 bn. Who are the top players in the market?

Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB, are some of the major market participants.



Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB, are some of the major market participants. What is the key market driver?

The rising prevalence of late parenthood is one of the major factors driving the market.



The rising prevalence of late parenthood is one of the major factors driving the market. How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute to 37% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB are some of the major market participants. The rising prevalence of late parenthood will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fertility services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fertility Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

Treatment Services



Testing And Storage Services



Other Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Gender

Male Fertility



Female Fertility

Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fertility services market report covers the following areas:

Fertility Services Market Size

Fertility Services Market Trends

Fertility Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising cases of prostate cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the Fertility Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Fertility Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fertility services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fertility services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Gender

Male fertility

Female Fertility

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anecova SA

CRITEX GmbH

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

Instituto Bernabeu SL

INVO Bioscience Inc

Merck KGaA

Monash IVF Group Ltd.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Virtus Health Ltd.

Vitrolife AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

