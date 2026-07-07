Fetch Announces Phil McDonnell as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Innovation

MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch today announced the appointment of Phil McDonnell as Chief Product Officer. In this role, he will lead the Product and Design teams, driving the company's product strategy and innovation as Fetch continues to build the rewards destination for everyone.

Phil McDonnell

Phil joins Fetch from Chime, where he served as Vice President of Product and led the core product team through the company's 2025 IPO. Previously, he led Coinbase's Subscription and Services business, scaling revenue from $10 million to more than $2 billion and growing it to represent more than half of the company's total revenue. Earlier in his career, Phil spent nearly a decade at Google, where he led Ads Measurement and developed AI-powered marketing attribution models.

"Phil is a world-class product leader with the rare ability to pair deep technical expertise with bold product vision and exceptional execution," said Wes Schroll, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fetch. "He's deeply curious, moves with urgency, and has spent his career building products that change how people relate to their money and daily habits."

"Fetch has built a category-defining rewards ecosystem that consumers love, delivering scale, engagement, and measurable performance for brands," said Mr. McDonnell. "I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment to shape the next generation of products that reward more people."

Phil holds an MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, completed graduate studies in AI at Stanford University and earned a BS in Computer Science from the University of Washington.

ABOUT FETCH

Fetch helps people live rewarded with a vision to create the rewards destination for everyone.

Fetch is a rewards app that enables a new value exchange where consumers are rewarded for the value they create for brands. By turning everyday moments into opportunities to earn, Fetch has awarded more than $1 billion in Fetch Points, redeemable for gift cards and more.

This scale positions Fetch as an outcomes-based advertising platform that helps brands acquire and retain lifelong consumers. With more than 13 million receipts submitted daily, Fetch represents the largest retail-agnostic, SKU-level view of household spending, with visibility into $212 billion in gross merchandise value.

The Fetch app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

CONTACT

Win Sakdinan

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch