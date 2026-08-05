Fetch Launches Industry's First Rewarded Video For Consumers In A Shopping Mindset

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch announced today the launch of the industry's first rewarded video experience built specifically for consumers while they're in a shopping mindset. By seamlessly integrating opt-in video into the shopping journey, brands can engage consumers at the moment of purchase. Early results show 96% video completion rate, 9.2pp lift in unaided awareness (vs. 0.7% CPG industry benchmark) and 85x higher opt-in rate when compared to traditional digital advertising benchmarks.

Fetch Rewarded Video

The format appears after users scan a receipt in the Fetch app, a high-intent moment when consumers are already engaged in shopping behavior. The experience is fully opt-in: consumers choose to watch branded videos in exchange for Fetch Points, redeemable for gift cards, merchandise, charitable donations, and more. Advertisers can reach relevant audiences using purchase-based targeting and pay based on completed views rather than impressions.

"Rewarded media has long been a highly engaging format, but it has largely been limited to gaming environments," said Phil McDonnell, Chief Product Officer at Fetch. "Fetch Rewarded Video brings that same value into a platform built around everyday shopping, creating more meaningful opportunities for brands to connect with consumers."

Brands can use the format to drive awareness, support product launches, reach category buyers and strengthen consideration campaigns. Key benefits include:

Audience targeting based on verified purchase behavior

Placement alongside real-world shopping activity

Opt-in consumer engagement

Outcome-based pricing tied to completed views

Unilever was among the early partners to Alpha Test Rewarded Video & delivered rewarding moments for their consumers when watching premium video content.

Aaron Sobol, Head of North America Media Investment at Unilever, said: "We are accelerating an agile, commerce-forward, social-first marketing approach by investing in capabilities that deepen consumer engagement and drive meaningful business outcomes. As a first mover with this new rewarded video format, we see an opportunity to create more interactive and engaging commerce experiences. Rewarded video introduces a smart, gamified approach that delivers tangible value to consumers while unlocking growth for our brands."

WPP Media is partnering with Fetch to bring Rewarded Video to market, with its clients among the first to pilot the format and engage purchase-minded consumers through rewarding, opt-in video experiences.

"Consumers are increasingly selective about where they spend their attention, which means marketers have to earn engagement rather than assume it," said Dominick Pace, President, Media, WPP Unite. "Fetch Rewarded Video is a great example of how brands can create a meaningful value exchange with consumers by offering something in return for their attention. Collaborating with Fetch allows us to explore new ways to connect with shoppers in high-intent moments through experiences that are more interactive, measurable and aligned with how people shop today."

About Fetch

Fetch helps people live rewarded with a vision to create the rewards destination for everyone.

We turn everyday activities into meaningful rewards, whether it's grocery shopping, grabbing a quick meal, or playing a favorite mobile game. To date, we've awarded more than $1 billion in Fetch Points to our users.

This scale positions Fetch as an outcomes-based advertising platform that helps brands acquire and retain lifelong consumers. With more than 13 million receipts submitted daily, Fetch represents the largest retail-agnostic, SKU-level view of household spending, with visibility into $212 billion in gross merchandise value. The Fetch app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact

Win Sakdinan

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203-482-1363

SOURCE Fetch