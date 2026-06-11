FGM Architects Named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for 2026

Recognition highlights firm's exceptional five-year revenue growth and continued expansion across education, municipal and community markets

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FGM Architects (FGMA) is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2026 Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50, an annual ranking recognizing Chicago's fastest-growing companies based on five-year revenue growth. The prestigious list honors organizations that have demonstrated sustained business performance, innovation and market leadership.

FGMA earned its place among this year's Fast 50 honorees through strong organic growth, strategic expansion and an unwavering commitment to delivering impactful design solutions that strengthen communities. The firm's continued success reflects increasing demand for its expertise in PK-12 and higher education, public safety, municipal, recreation, faith-based and civic environments.

"We are honored to be recognized by Crain's as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago region," said John Dzarnowski, CEO of FGMA. "This achievement is a testament to the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team and our shared commitment to creating meaningful places that improve lives and communities."

About FGM Architects

FGM Architects (FGMA) is an employee-owned architecture and planning firm dedicated to creating places that empower people and transform communities. With expertise spanning education, public safety, municipal, recreation, faith-based and civic markets, FGMA partners with clients to design environments that support learning, wellness, safety, and community engagement. With two offices in the Chicagoland area and six additional offices nationwide, the firm serves clients throughout the Midwest and across the United States. Learn more at www.fgmarchitects.com.

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Stacey Doherty

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FGM Architects

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SOURCE FGM Architects