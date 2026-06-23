FGMA Advances in National Industry Rankings, Reflecting Continued Growth and Design Leadership

Architecture and design firm rises to No. 67 on Architectural Record's Top 300 Architecture Firms list and No. 303 on ENR's Top 500 Design Firms ranking

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FGM Architects (FGMA), a nationally recognized architecture and design firm serving education, municipal, public safety, recreation and corporate clients, announced today that it has earned higher positions on two of the architecture, engineering and construction industry's most respected national rankings.

FGMA climbed to No. 67 on Architectural Record's 2026 Top 300 Architecture Firms list, rising from No. 76 in the previous year. The firm also advanced to No. 303 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) 2026 Top 500 Design Firms ranking, up from No. 331 last year.

The recognition reflects FGMA's continued growth, expanding impact and commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused design solutions that strengthen communities nationwide.

"These rankings are a meaningful reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our talented team members," said John Dzarnowski, CEO, FGMA. "Advancing in both Architectural Record and ENR's national rankings demonstrates the strength of our practice, the value we bring to our clients and our commitment to creating environments that inspire learning, engagement and community connection."

Architectural Record's Top 300 Architecture Firms list is one of the industry's leading benchmarks for architecture practices nationwide. FGMA's rise to No. 67 places the firm among the country's top architecture firms and highlights its continued leadership in planning and design excellence.

ENR's Top 500 Design Firms ranking is a nationally recognized measure of firm performance across architecture, engineering, environmental, planning and consulting disciplines. FGMA's 28-position climb underscores the firm's sustained growth and expanding presence in key markets.

Over the past year, FGMA has continued to strengthen its portfolio across education, public safety, municipal, recreation, and civic sectors while advancing its mission of creating spaces that enrich lives and support thriving communities. The firm's success is driven by a collaborative approach that combines design innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of client needs.

"While we're honored by this recognition, what matters most is the impact behind the rankings," added Dzarnowski. "Every project represents an opportunity to help our clients achieve their goals and create lasting value for the people they serve. These achievements belong to our clients, partners and employees who make that work possible."

The rankings further reinforce FGMA's position as a trusted design partner and support the firm's ongoing efforts to attract top talent, expand its reach and deliver transformative projects across the country.

About FGMA

FGM Architects (FGMA) is an employee-owned architecture and design firm dedicated to creating exceptional environments that inspire and serve communities. With expertise spanning education, municipal, public safety, recreation and corporate sectors, FGMA partners with clients to deliver innovative, sustainable and impactful design solutions. Through a collaborative and client-centered approach, the firm helps organizations create spaces that support learning, wellness, engagement and long-term success.

For more information, visit www.fgmarchitects.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Doherty

Chief Marketing Officer, FGMA

[email protected]

SOURCE FGM Architects