FHN Financial Securities Corp. Launches Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group

New team expands M&A, capital raising, and valuation capabilities for banks, credit unions, and other financial services entities

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FHN Financial Securities Corp. today announced the creation of a Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group (FIG) with the addition of Andrew Christians and Greg Cunningham, who previously led the FIG Banking practice of Donnelly Penman & Partners (DPP), along with other DPP FIG Banking team members. DPP was supportive of the transition to FHN Financial.

The team provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital raising, and business valuation services to financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, and other financial services entities. This addition further enhances FHN Financial's extensive platform of products and services focused on serving the needs of depository financial institutions.

"By integrating a proven FIG practice with our platform, clients have access to a single partner for M&A, capital formation, and a range of balance sheet management solutions — strengthening our ability to help institutions navigate strategic decisions," said Tim Romanow, President of FHN Financial.

Christians and Cunningham have a strong record in providing capital raising, M&A, and financial advisory services to banks and credit unions of all sizes, as well as non-depository financial services companies (including commercial finance, mortgage banking, FinTech, trust and wealth, and consumer finance). Their deep relationships with depository leadership and boards, high net worth investors, family offices, and bank focused institutional investors provide meaningful value to customers.

"We are excited to join FHN Financial. Through extensive interaction with the leadership team of this storied organization, it is clear we share the same "client-first" culture. Our team has spent our careers serving financial institutions. At FHN Financial, we can deliver the same hands-on approach with broader distribution and an expanded toolkit to solve complex needs. We are confident this is the right partnership to best assist our clients for years to come," said Andrew Christians, Managing Director and Co-Head, Financial Institutions Banking Group, FHN Financial.

"As the financial institutions landscape continues to evolve, we recognized an opportunity existed to better serve our clients by partnering with a firm that not only shares our commitment to excellence and results, but expands the depth of offerings we can provide," said Greg Cunningham, Managing Director and Co-Head, Financial Institutions Banking Group. "FHN Financial's outstanding reputation, values-based culture, and proven track record stood out as we worked more closely with the leadership team. Joining FHN will enable us to expand the breadth of solutions we offer, enhance the value we deliver to clients, and create new opportunities for long-term growth."

FHN Financial is a leading capital markets firm serving a range of institutional, municipal, and corporate customers across the globe. As a division of First Horizon Bank, FHN Financial combines enterprise-scale resources with specialized expertise. FHN Financial's various business lines deliver a full suite of fixed income products, strategies, services, and balance sheet management solutions. Learn more at fhnfinancial.com.

SOURCE FHN Financial