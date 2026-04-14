FHN Financial Expands Brokered CD Capabilities with New Underwriting and Trading Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FHN Financial is pleased to announce the addition of industry veterans Matt Lephardt and Ryan Foppoli to its newly established Brokered CD Underwriting and Trading desk.

The new desk enhances FHN Financial's ability to deliver cost-effective funding solutions to depository institutions, leveraging its broad distribution network and integrated balance sheet capabilities.

Matt Lephardt and Ryan Foppoli join as Senior Vice Presidents of CD Underwriting and Trading. Together, they have executed billions of dollars in CD transactions over the past 20 years and have extensive experience building and leading CD underwriting, trading and brokered funding platforms.

"The brokered CD market plays a vital role in helping institutions access stable, flexible funding in a highly competitive environment," said Matt Lephardt, Senior Vice President of CD Underwriting and Trading. "FHN Financial's strong customer relationships and depth of balance sheet expertise position us to help optimize funding strategies through market access, thoughtful structuring and a high level of service."

The new CD Underwriting and Trading desk further enhances FHN Financial's comprehensive depository platform, including sales and trading, portfolio strategies, derivatives and balance sheet solutions.

"This expansion enhances our ability to provide customized funding solutions for our customers and reinforces our commitment to the depository market," said Tim Romanow, President of FHN Financial.

About FHN Financial

FHN Financial is a leading capital markets firm serving a range of institutional, municipal and corporate customers across the globe. As a division of First Horizon Bank, FHN Financial combines enterprise-scale resources with specialized expertise — delivering a full suite of fixed income products, strategies, services and balance sheet management solutions. Learn more at fhnfinancial.com.

SOURCE FHN Financial