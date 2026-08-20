FibroBiologics Announces Australian Patent Accepted for Cannabidiol Adjuvant Therapy for the Treatment of Degenerative Disc Disease

Patent covers the use of cannabidiol in combination with fibroblast-based cell therapy to treat degenerative disc disease

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the acceptance by IP Australia of Australian Patent Application No. 2020368344, entitled "Cannabidiol Adjuvant Therapy for Treatment of Disc Degenerative Disease." The accepted application describes methods of treating degenerative disc disease by administering cannabidiol together with a therapeutically effective amount of fibroblast cells, as well as methods of using cannabidiol to augment the regenerative activity of fibroblasts.

Degenerative disc disease is one of the most common causes of chronic back and neck pain, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The condition develops as the intervertebral discs that cushion the spine gradually lose hydration, structure, and cellular vitality, often leading to pain, reduced mobility, and diminished quality of life. Current treatment options are largely limited to pain management, physical therapy, and invasive surgical procedures such as spinal fusion, none of which restore the underlying health of the disc.

Fibroblasts are the most common cell type in connective tissue and are increasingly recognized for their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties. Beyond their traditional structural role, fibroblasts secrete growth factors, remodel the extracellular matrix, and modulate immune responses, characteristics that make them attractive candidates for treating degenerative conditions of the spine.

The newly accepted patent application addresses this unmet need by combining two complementary approaches. Fibroblast-based cell therapy, including fibroblasts differentiated into notochord cells or chondrocytes, is designed to replenish and support the cells of the nucleus pulposus, the gel-like core of the disc. Cannabidiol, administered systemically, transdermally, or directly into the disc, is intended to reduce apoptosis of disc cells and create a more favorable environment for regeneration. The claims also cover the use of cannabidiol to enhance the regenerative activity of fibroblasts, including augmenting their production of growth factors such as IGF-1 and EGF-1.

"Degenerative disc disease affects an enormous number of people, and the treatments available today address symptoms rather than the disease itself," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Pairing cannabidiol with our fibroblast-based cell therapy is designed to protect the cells of the disc while promoting regeneration. This acceptance strengthens our intellectual property position in disc degeneration, one of the core clinical pathways in our portfolio."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at [email protected] or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.