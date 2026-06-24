FIFA Heroes Launches Globally: The Cross-Platform, Mobile-First Football Game Built for a New Generation of Players

Launching worldwide, the game is available from today on iOS and Android in all major markets

Features a playable roster inspired by football legends, FIFA World Cup™ Mascots, film and TV icons, creators, and fictional characters

Built around short-form, competitive gameplay loops designed for mobile-first audiences

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of FIFA's updated Digital Football strategy, FIFA Heroes, a fast-paced, five-a-side non-simulation, arcade football game, launches globally today, arriving ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™ and targeting a generation that experiences football through highlights, creators, and social as much as live matches.

iShowSpeed, Central Cee and Enzo Fernández lead the cover as FIFA Heroes brings together football icons, creators and global culture

Available now on iOS and Android, coming later to PC and console, FIFA Heroes is built around rapid, high-intensity matches designed for repeat play and shareable moments. Matches last two minutes, and combine real-time PvP, ranked progression, and ability-driven gameplay that rewards timing, positioning, and team composition.

Built by Solace in partnership with FIFA, the game reflects how football culture has shifted, from full-length matches to clips, edits, and creator-driven moments. FIFA Heroes translates that behaviour into gameplay, with systems designed to consistently generate high-impact, replayable highlights.

The game also features an exclusive new soundtrack, capturing the rhythm, attitude, and global culture that surround football today. With unreleased tracks from Central Cee, Raiser, Karri and more - the tracklist adds a new layer of energy to the game, connecting the emotion of a matchday to the gaming experience.

With Motorola as the official smartphone partner, FIFA Heroes will also come pre-installed on select new Motorola devices, putting the game directly into players' hands from day one.

The launch roster brings together players and personalities from across football and culture. Enzo Fernández and João Pedro headline a line-up that players can unlock and build into their squad, alongside FIFA World Cup Mascots, creators, and crossover figures from music and entertainment including iShowSpeed, J Balvin, Central Cee, and Luva de Pedreiro. Each character is built with its own abilities that directly influence gameplay, allowing players to experiment with different builds, combinations, and playstyles.

"Football has never been confined to 90 minutes" comments Andy Tudor, Game Director, FIFA Heroes. "The sport has never been bigger, and the way people experience it has expanded even further. It now lives not only on the pitch, but across highlights, social feeds, creators, and everyday culture. We've built a game for that."

Endorsed by FIFA World Cup™️ winner Enzo Fernández, FIFA Heroes blends football and entertainment into a format that reflects how the sport now lives across platforms and communities.

"Football is everything because of the fans. They live every pass, every goal and every moment with us, whether they are in the stadium, watching at home, sharing clips or playing with friends. Gaming is another way for people to feel that passion and stay close to the sport they love."

At the core of FIFA Heroes' gameplay is a fast, repeatable match loop built around short-form competition, highly-expressive playstyles, and ability-driven systems. Matches are designed to deliver high-impact moments in quick sessions, while giving players the tools to experiment with different squad compositions, skills, and strategies:

Arcade 5v5 gameplay defines the foundation of FIFA Heroes, built around loose rules, reactive physics, and rapid transitions. Matches last just two minutes, ensuring constant engagement where every possession matters and momentum can shift instantly.

defines the foundation of FIFA Heroes, built around loose rules, reactive physics, and rapid transitions. Matches last just two minutes, ensuring constant engagement where every possession matters and momentum can shift instantly. Heroes and squad building form the backbone of player progression and strategy. Players can unlock and assemble a roster of characters inspired by football icons, FIFA World Cup™️Mascots including Maple™️ the Moose (Canada), Zayu™️the Jaguar (Mexico), and Clutch™️the Bald Eagle (USA), creators, and fictional characters, each built with distinct abilities and playstyles.

and squad building form the backbone of player progression and strategy. Players can unlock and assemble a roster of characters inspired by football icons, FIFA World Cup™️Mascots including Maple™️ the Moose (Canada), Zayu™️the Jaguar (Mexico), and Clutch™️the Bald Eagle (USA), creators, and fictional characters, each built with distinct abilities and playstyles. Skills are central to player expression on the pitch, allowing players to combine moves, outsmart defenders, and create space in tight situations. Each skill is designed to be responsive and readable, rewarding timing and positioning while enabling players to produce high-skill, repeatable moments that translate naturally into shareable clips.

are central to player expression on the pitch, allowing players to combine moves, outsmart defenders, and create space in tight situations. Each skill is designed to be responsive and readable, rewarding timing and positioning while enabling players to produce high-skill, repeatable moments that translate naturally into shareable clips. Superpowers introduce an additional layer, giving players access to unexpected mechanics that can directly influence the outcome of a match. From offensive tools like Meteor Shot, which allows players to strike with power and precision, to control-based abilities such as Magnetiser, which shifts possession dynamics, these powers encourage players to think beyond traditional football play and adapt in real time.

introduce an additional layer, giving players access to unexpected mechanics that can directly influence the outcome of a match. From offensive tools like Meteor Shot, which allows players to strike with power and precision, to control-based abilities such as Magnetiser, which shifts possession dynamics, these powers encourage players to think beyond traditional football play and adapt in real time. Progression systems are designed to support long-term engagement. Players can upgrade their Heroes, improve core stats and unlock new abilities that expand their team.

systems are designed to support long-term engagement. Players can upgrade their Heroes, improve core stats and unlock new abilities that expand their team. Live seasons and rotating content ensure the game evolves over time. Each season introduces new characters, arenas, modes, and rewards, alongside limited-time events and challenges that encourage regular play.

With regular content updates, new heroes and seasonal events tied to key moments in the football calendar, FIFA Heroes is available now via the App Store and Google Play.

About FIFA Heroes

FIFA Heroes brings together FIFA's official mascots, fictional characters and football icons in a fast, arcade-driven format built around short matches, ability-based gameplay and competitive progression. Matches are quick, explosive and designed to produce unpredictable moments, with players mastering powers such as teleport dribble, flaming power shot and magnetic tackle. Solace partnered with NYC-based studio Enver to publish and develop FIFA Heroes, a media-first gaming company focused on building culture-shaping game worlds.

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SOURCE FIFA Heroes