FIFA Mascots, Myths, Legends, Superstars: FIFA Heroes First Look Launching April 28, 2026

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA Heroes has given fans a first look at the game just weeks before launch, prior to this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The arcade five-a-side title will be distributed across multiple platforms and is designed to stand out by pitching some of today's greatest footballers against mythological creatures, the official FIFA World Cup mascots and legendary players from the past.

First look at FIFA Heroes Speed Speed Football meets heroes: icons, legends, and myth collide in FIFA Heroes. FIFA Heroes on the brand new Motorola Razr Fold

With Motorola as smartphone partner, it combines cutting-edge mobile technology with an immersive gaming experience, creating a seamless way for fans to enjoy the world's most popular sport in a fun and interactive way. The game will also come pre-installed on select Motorola devices, placing FIFA Heroes directly into the hands of fans from day one.

Billed by developers as 'fast-paced and dynamic', it also has cross-generational and global appeal, with all-time Argentina legend Diego Maradona heading the list of player-characters from yesteryear, and a glittering roster of modern-day stars from four continents.

FIFA Heroes launches first on iOS, Android and PC on 28th April 2026, with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox versions rolling out shortly thereafter.

For the first time, the trailer has provided a glimpse into the stadia, players and special abilities the game will offer, with the trailer featuring an authentic Brazilian neighbourhood, pitching real-life football players against the likes of Norse god Thor, and FIFA World Cup 2026™ mascots.

Among the other special features:

A fictional stadium located in the barrios of Brazil – the country whose team has lifted the FIFA World Cup a record five times.

A string of superpowers players will be able to master, from teleporting through balls, to meteor shots, and magnetic tackles.

Mythological player characters including Thor, the Norse god of thunder and lightning, and Sun Wukong, the awesome Monkey King from Chinese mythology, known for his somersault moves and super-human strength.

Among the standout players is Maradona, whose dazzling dribbling, explosive speed and lethal finishing electrified the football world for more than two decades. As well as winning club titles with FC Barcelona and Napoli, he captained his country to FIFA World Cup glory in 1986, collected an honorary Ballon D'Or and – along with Pelé – was named FIFA's Player of the Century.

"The last thing we wanted to create was another football simulation game," said Kyle Joyce, Director of Solace. "We wanted to imbue FIFA Heroes with fast-paced gameplay that will appeal to a whole new generation of players. With Motorola alongside us, we're able to showcase our vision at its best and deliver a football experience that resonates with fans everywhere. We can't wait to share what's next."

Also available for selection alongside Maradona are a host of current stars expected to feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. With more gameplay modes, features and characters still to be revealed, those behind the game promise users a unique experience.

About FIFA Heroes

FIFA Heroes game will bring together FIFA's official mascots and recognizable fictional characters alongside football's biggest icons. This is arcade football reimagined with matches that are quick, explosive and full of surprises. Players will be able to master superpowers such as teleport dribble, flaming power shot, or magnetic tackle to turn matches upside down. Build your squad, master their skills, and dominate the competition in a brand-new way to play the world's favourite sport. Solace partnered with leading NYC game studio Enver to publish and develop FIFA Heroes. Founded in 2021 and based in New York City, Enver is a media-first gaming company creating culture-shaping worlds.

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SOURCE FIFA Heroes